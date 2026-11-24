A stray dog named Kalu touched hearts in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, by joining the funeral procession of a 75-year-old man who fed him daily. The loyal dog stayed at the cremation site until the final rites and condolence gathering were completed.

A stray dog in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, accompanied the funeral procession of a 75-year-old man who used to feed him every day in a heartwarming show of compassion. The dog attracted the attention of onlookers as it followed the procession all the way to the cremation site and stayed there until the man's final rites were finished.

Last week, retired bank employee Mohanlal Raikwar passed away. He had become close to Kalu, a neighborhood stray dog, by calling him by name and conversing with him on a daily basis.

Kalu accompanied Raikwar's funeral procession without being called or guided. He accompanied the procession from the Mandi neighborhood to Vishram Ghat, the site of the final ceremonies.

The fact that Kalu stayed at the cremation site after arriving drew even more attention. He stayed there until the cremation was finished, after which he sat in silence among those present at the condolence gathering. Raikwar's remembrance of the two-minute pause included the dog as well.

A video capturing Kalu accompanying the funeral procession has since gone viral on social media.

According to Jayant Shah, a local shopkeeper who was present at Raikwar's burial, Kalu was a neighborhood dog that a number of people frequently fed.

Shah said that he had personally seen the dog's presence at the last farewell and that Kalu had joined the procession at many spots along the journey.