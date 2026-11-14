A professional diver in Brazil reportedly threw a recovered iPhone 15 back into the ocean after a payment dispute with the owner's boyfriend. The viral video has sparked debate over whether the diver's reaction was justified or excessive.

A bizarre incident in Brazil has taken social media by storm after a professional diver reportedly threw a recovered iPhone 15 straight back into the ocean following a disagreement over payment. The dramatic moment, captured on camera, has sparked debate online about whether the diver was justified in his reaction or went too far.

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Diver Spends Nearly An Hour Searching For Lost iPhone

The incident reportedly took place in São Vicente, Brazil, where professional diver Jair Gatto was approached by a woman who had lost her iPhone 15 in the ocean. Gatto allegedly spent nearly an hour searching underwater before successfully locating and retrieving the device. According to the account accompanying the viral footage, the agreed payment for the recovery was R$1,200. The diver's efforts appeared to have ended successfully, with the phone brought back from beneath the water.

Boyfriend Questions Payment, Diver Throws Phone Back

However, the situation reportedly took an unexpected turn when the woman's boyfriend questioned the amount charged by the diver and attempted to negotiate a lower payment. The disagreement allegedly frustrated Gatto, who ultimately decided to throw the recovered iPhone straight back into the ocean. The unexpected reaction transformed what could have been a successful recovery into a dramatic confrontation. The entire moment was reportedly recorded, capturing the phone's return to the water after nearly an hour of underwater searching.

Viral Video Sparks Debate Over Diver's Reaction

The footage quickly gained traction online, leaving social media users divided over the incident. While some sympathised with the diver, arguing that his time, effort and professional expertise deserved fair compensation, others questioned whether throwing the recovered device back into the ocean was an appropriate response. The incident has also sparked discussions about the importance of agreeing on payment terms before undertaking recovery work.

Was Jair Gatto justified in his reaction, or did he take things too far? The viral video has left viewers debating where professional frustration ends and unnecessary retaliation begins.