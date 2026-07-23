In response to Japan's intense summer heat, businesses have created a one-person chilling booth called the 'human refrigerator' or Do Hiemon Box. Inspired by refrigerated vending machines, it provides rapid cooling for workers in hot environments, helping to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion.

Businesses are developing creative solutions to assist consumers deal with the extreme heat that Japan's summers are bringing. According to Japan Today, a one-person chilling booth that its creators refer to as a "human refrigerator" is one of the most recent innovations.

The cooling booth, known as the Do Hiemon Box, is offered by industrial equipment provider Trusco Nakayama and was created by Japanese refrigeration and vending machine maker SDRS. The booth is intended to rapidly chill the human body and was inspired by Japan's refrigerated vending machines, according to Japan Today.

The inside temperature of the booth is kept at 15 degrees Celsius. The built-in chair provides nearly immediate respite from the heat by directing cold air at around 5 degrees Celsius towards the head, neck, shoulders, and back.

The business claims that within five minutes or so, customers start to feel substantially cooler. By rapidly reducing body temperature, spending around ten minutes indoors may also help lessen the symptoms of heat exhaustion. The cooling booth is primarily intended for those who work in hot environments, such as factories, warehouses, construction sites, and outdoor event spaces.

The Do Hiemon Box has three ventilation and cooling settings and turns off after 20 minutes to prevent overcooling. It consumes almost half as much power as a normal spot air conditioner. The device also requires no installation, can be used indoors or outdoors, and comes with wheels for convenient mobility.

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The debut comes as Japan continues to deal with severe summer heat. The country has established new language for days with temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. Rising temperatures have resulted in an upsurge in heatstroke instances. Japan Today reported that 48 persons were brought to the hospital in Tokyo on July 15 due to heatstroke.

Industrial equipment wholesalers are now offering the Do Hiemon Box in Japan. Excluding tax, the base model costs 1.5 million yen. Although these cooling booths are presently primarily meant for companies and organisations, the company thinks that if the intense summer heat persists, they may eventually become a familiar sight in public areas.