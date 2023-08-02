Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Gigantic Russian cat as tall as a 4-year-old child captivates social media with its size and charm

    Discover a remarkable Maine Coon cat captivating social media users in Russia, known for its extraordinary size, playful antics, and heartwarming bond with its owner.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 2:18 PM IST

    A remarkable cat in Russia's Belgorod region is capturing attention on social media due to its extraordinary size. Owned by Yulina Minina, who resides in Stary Oskol town, the feline's videos keep surfacing on Instagram, impressing viewers with its gigantic stature, equivalent to that of Minina's four-year-old daughter, Anechka. Named Kefir, the cat is a Maine Coon, one of the largest domesticated cat breeds.

    In one of the recent clips, Kefir is seen cleverly standing on its hind legs and reaching for the door handle before rushing outside to bask in the sun and leisurely enjoy the garden. Minina shares numerous videos and photos capturing moments of her, her daughter, and Kefir spending quality time together in their home.

     

    The adorable sight of the inseparable duo lounging together on the sofa, with the youngster watching cartoons, has garnered positive comments from Instagram users. The posts have received praise for the cat's beauty and expressions of admiration for the deep bond shared between pets and their owners.

    Maine Coon cats, originally from the US state of Maine, are well-known for their large size and are considered one of North America's oldest natural breeds. Their features, such as the glossy and water-resistant coat, indicate their adaptation to harsh climates. The long, bushy tail, which they wrap around themselves while sleeping, provides protection against cold winters.

    With Kefir's enchanting presence and the love it receives from its owner, this Maine Coon continues to win the hearts of social media users worldwide.

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2023, 2:18 PM IST
