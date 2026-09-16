A group of Chinese tourists visiting South Korea found an Irish traveler's lost smartphone at a Seoul shopping mall. After waiting for the owner to call and returning the device, the tourists politely refused a generous 1 million won reward. Their act of honesty and integrity has since gone viral, earning widespread praise online.

In a display of integrity, a Chinese tourist family visiting South Korea reportedly rejected a 1 million Korean won reward after returning an expensive lost smartphone to an Irish traveller, who had left it behind during a sightseeing trip.

In a viral video, an Irish traveller was seen receiving his lost smartphone from one of the members of the Chinese tourist family. Visibly overwhelmed with joy and relief, an Irishman immediately reached into his pocket and offered a generous cash reward of 1 million Korean won as a token of his appreciation, which they refused to accept.

Chinese tourists' gesture to showcase honesty and uphold national character abroad has since won widespread praise, especially when the family politely declined the 1 million won reward and returned the phone without expecting anything in return.

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How Did a Chinese Tourist Find an Irish Traveller’s Lost Phone?

The Chinese tourists, including Mr. He and three of his companions, were exploring the country and visited a shopping mall in Seoul, where they reportedly found the Irish traveller’s lost smartphone. The Irish traveller reportedly left his phone on the chair, which was noticed by a group of Chinese tourists.

Instead of leaving it, the group decided to put and wait in case the owner returned looking for his lost phone. A few minutes later, the phone rang, and Mr. He answered the call

using a translation app to inform the caller of their location, letting them know, ‘We are four Chinese people waiting for you.’

When the owner, the tourist from Ireland, returned, he was overwhelmingly relieved as one of the Chinese tourists handed it back to him. As a token of appreciation and honesty, the Irishman rewarded the group with 1 million Korean won (US$720). However, the Chinese tourists politely declined to accept the money.

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Reasoning for declining the money from the Irishman after returning his lost man, one of the Chinese tourists reportedly stated that returning a lost item is simply a matter of basic decency and that they didn't need the money.

Mr. Hee further stated that he wanted to do the right thing and showcase goodwill while traveling abroad, leaving the grateful Irishman deeply moved as he bowed in appreciation.

Honesty Over Money

Chinese tourists’ gesture of declining the money from the Irishman, whose phone they had found and safely returned, highlighted their decision to prioritise honesty and basic decency over a financial reward.

At a time when money has become more of a driving force for many, especially during certain circumstances where financial gains often overshadow everyday interactions, the act of refusing a cash reward proved that genuine human connection and personal integrity still outweigh material wealth.

The Chinese people have often been known for their strict discipline, warm hospitality, and deep-rooted moral values, traits that were proudly displayed on the global stage through this memorable encounter, where a simple yet profound act of kindness bridged cultures and turned a stressful travel mishap into a heartwarming memory.

A group of Chinese tourists has set an example of unwavering integrity, showing the world that true character and kindness transcend borders, inspiring countless netizens online and leaving an indelible mark of goodwill in South Korea.

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