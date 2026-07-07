PM Narendra Modi said his Indonesia visit resulted in new momentum for bilateral relations after talks with President Prabowo Subianto. Discussions covered trade, defence, and tech. PM Modi was also conferred Indonesia's highest civilian honour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that his visit to Indones has resulted in India-Indonesia relations gaining new momentum and deeeper scope. PM Modi had held detailed bilteral and delegation level engagements with Indonensian President Prabowo Subianto at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta.

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In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Conducted a productive discussion with President Prabowo Subianto at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. In recent years, India-Indonesia relations have gained new momentum and deeper scope. Today's talks covered various areas such as trade, human resource development, agriculture, food security, and health services. As a major maritime nation in the Indo-Pacific region, defense, security, and maritime cooperation were also a focus of our discussions. Looking ahead, we agree that the two nations of ours must work closely together in various fields such as space, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, Public Digital Infrastructure, as well as other emerging digital technologies."

Telah melaksanakan diskusi yang produktif bersama Presiden Prabowo Subianto di Istana Merdeka, Jakarta. Dalam beberapa tahun terakhir, hubungan India-Indonesia telah memperoleh momentum baru dan cakupan yang lebih mendalam. Pembicaraan hari ini mencakup berbagai bidang seperti… pic.twitter.com/w4igar20lk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2026

PM Modi said that the outcome of the visit is forward-looking. "The outcome of this visit is comprehensive, substantive, and forward-looking. India-Indonesia friendship will continue to reach higher levels in the years ahead," he said in a post on X.

Hasil dari kunjungan ini bersifat komprehensif, substantif, dan berorientasi ke masa depan. Persahabatan India-Indonesia akan terus mencapai tingkatan yang lebih tinggi di tahun-tahun mendatang. https://t.co/5o3XGTWlD8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2026

Held productive discussions with President Prabowo Subianto at Istana Merdeka in Jakarta. Over the past few years, India-Indonesia relations have acquired new momentum and greater depth. Today’s talks covered various subjects such as trade, human development, agriculture, food… pic.twitter.com/FvVqXEpDDZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2026

Towards a stronger India-Indonesia ties! PM @narendramodi held official talks with President @prabowo at Istana Merdeka, Jakarta. The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership encompassing trade & investment, defence & security,… pic.twitter.com/LXYJqnP0Nk — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 7, 2026

PM Modi conferred Indonesia's highest honour

Earlier in the day, the 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia' Medal of Honor was conferred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday in recognition of PM's leadership in strengthening India-Indonesia friendship, Ministry of External Affairs said.

Prime Minister Modi dedicated the honour to the people of India.

In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "A tribute to the India-Indonesia friendship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia' Medal of Honor by President Prabowo Subianto. This is the highest honor of Republic of Indonesia. It has been awarded in recognition of PM's leadership in strengthening India-Indonesia friendship and furthering unity, continuity and prosperity of Indonesia. PM dedicated the honour to the people of India and the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Indonesia."

A tribute to the India-Indonesia friendship. Prime Minister @narendramodi was conferred ‘Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia’ Medal of Honor by President @prabowo. This is the highest honor of Republic of Indonesia. It has been awarded in recognition of PM’s leadership… pic.twitter.com/wDtSIPsViS — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 7, 2026

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto officially bestowed the Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia (Star of Indonesia) upon the Prime Minister, highlighting his crucial role in strengthening the partnership between the two nations. (ANI)