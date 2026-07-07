Viral video shows border officer drop stun grenade into Palestinian vehicle and hold door shut. Officer suspended, but online fury grows over the disturbing footage.

A viral video of an Israeli border police officer throwing a stun grenade into a Palestinian vehicle and holding the door shut has sparked widespread outrage online.

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The incident occurred at the Qalandia refugee camp. Footage shows the officer approaching the car and shouting at passengers inside. He then pulls a flashbang from his belt and drops it through the open front door. As smoke fills the vehicle, two passengers in the back manage to escape from the opposite side.

The officer holds the driver's door closed during the explosion. He then steps back and fires toward the fleeing passengers as they seek cover. All passengers survived the assault.

Israel Police have confirmed that the officer has been suspended from duty. They stated that his actions did not align with official operational protocols. The statement has done little to calm public anger, as many pointed out that such incidents are not isolated.

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Viral Footage Draws Global Condemnation

The video spread rapidly across social media platforms, drawing heavy condemnation and a wave of critical reactions. Many users questioned the disparity in global attention given to such incidents.

One commenter wrote, "If this was a car with an Israeli family in it, world leaders would, rightfully so, demand action. Why not now?"

Others debated the legality of the act under international law. One observer remarked, "This is sickening. There's no way this doesn't count as terrorism and pure war crimes. This one goes out to all the X posters this week who said we shouldn't care about Gaza in our politics."

The footage has reignited discussions about the conduct of forces and the treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank. Critics argue that documented excesses have become routine, despite official denials.

The passengers survived the assault but have not been publicly identified. It remains unclear if they sustained injuries from the explosion or the gunfire that followed.

Israel Police's assertion that the officer's actions were outside protocol has drawn skepticism. Observers noted that the response does not match the pattern of documented excesses.

The officer's suspension is currently the only confirmed disciplinary action. No further details have been released regarding potential charges or a timeline for investigation.