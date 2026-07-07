Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto openly praised India's growth model to PM Modi, admitting he 'copied' successful programmes. The nations boosted ties with MoUs on BrahMos-Astra missiles, setting up IIT/IIM campuses, and tech collaboration.

In a light-hearted moment carrying a deeper strategic message, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto drew smiles from dignitaries during a banquet lunch by openly acknowledging his admiration for India's growth model. Addressing PM Modi directly, President Subianto praised India's developmental strides and candidly stated, "I follow your career and I copied many of your programmes. I don't mind admitting, because if it succeeds for hundreds of million people with the same background as Indonesia, the same problems, we are making the same, we have the same problems of big population, we have agriculture in background, we face many natural disasters, and yet India has achieved many progress. So I openly admit that I follow your career and I copied a lot of your programmes."

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The Indonesian leader further highlighted that these adapted strategies are already delivering positive outcomes on the ground, adding, "And it's proving to be successful for us. So, thank you very much. I'm very happy there's no copyright to all your programmes."

Studying India's Agricultural Innovations

Demonstrating that this policy alignment is actively translating into bilateral exchange, President Subianto revealed that a delegation from Jakarta recently concluded an intensive study of India's agricultural innovations. "In fact, just I think yesterday, a team from Indonesia just came back from I think two or three weeks of study of the achievements many Indian groups have achieved in making arid land to be arable again. It's called permaculture. So we are studying this closely and we have a lot to learn and we are not afraid of learning," the President noted.

Deepening Defence, Education, and Strategic Ties

In a major boost to these expanding bilateral relations, PM Modi and President Subianto on Tuesday announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on BrahMos-Astra missiles, alongside New Delhi's plans to establish Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) campuses in the Southeast Asian nation. The key developments came as the two maritime neighbours moved decisively to deepen their defence, education, and strategic ties.

The high-level discussions culminated in the exchange of a series of MoUs spanning critical sectors, including space exploration, critical minerals, technology, disaster management, medical products regulation, agriculture, and maritime safety. "We have signed an agreement to deepen collaboration in tech, AI, and startup businesses," PM Modi announced during a joint press briefing, adding, "We will be opening a campus of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B) in Indonesia."

Furthermore, New Delhi and Jakarta have agreed to work towards integrating their cross-border QR payment systems to ease financial transactions. The two democracies will also cooperate closely on the preservation and conservation of the historic UNESCO World Heritage-listed Prambanan Temple Complex located in Yogyakarta.

Indonesia Honours PM Modi with 'Bintang Adipurna'

Marking a historic moment during the state visit, Indonesia bestowed its premier civilian decoration, the 'Bintang Adipurna' medal, upon PM Modi in recognition of his role in fortifying bilateral relations.

Expressing his gratitude for the supreme honour, PM Modi stated, "The respect shown through this medal is for every Indian, and I would like to thank Indonesia on their behalf."

Strengthening a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

PM Modi is currently in Indonesia from July 6 to 8 for the inaugural leg of his three-nation diplomatic visit, which will subsequently take him to Australia and New Zealand. This high-profile visit represents his first bilateral visit to Indonesia since the two nations formally elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.

The current engagement builds upon the momentum generated during President Prabowo's state visit to India in January 2025, when he was accorded the honour of being the Chief Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations. Prior to his departure from New Delhi, PM Modi had underscored the strategic importance of the visit, noting that it would further deepen the "multifaceted partnership" between India and Indonesia.