A video of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang dancing at an all-employee celebratory event in Taipei, Taiwan, has gone viral on social media. The clip showcases a more relaxed and personable side of the tech leader, drawing a variety of positive reactions from viewers online.

A video of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang dancing on stage at an all-employee celebratory event in Taipei, Taiwan, went viral. The video, which went viral on social media, features the CEO, who was born in Taiwan, joining coworkers on stage at Nvidia's "Constellation All-Employee Celebration" event. Online viewers who are more used to watching Huang talk about artificial intelligence, processors, and technological strategy noticed that he seemed at ease as he danced and engaged with staff members.

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Sharing the video on X, user @btcoindown wrote, “I never expected Jensen Huang to have such an adorable side, actually pouting his lips while dancing. This dance is so relaxed and natural, it feels like he could have a dance-off with Trump.”

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How Did Social Media React?

The video has triggered various reactions. One user wrote, “Dancing is always the best non-verbal icebreaker. Huang seems to be high in both IQ and EQ. Nvidia employees are lucky to have a grounded boss in the most competitive sector.”

“Legendary CEO!! He actually stole the show,” commented another.

“It’s always interesting seeing leaders in moments like this… it reminds you they’re not just names on headlines or earnings reports, but real people who can genuinely relax and enjoy time with their teams,” wrote a third user.

The video comes a few days after Huang was shown in another tape at a busy night market, playfully offering to pay for everyone's grilled corn in order to get to the head of a long wait. In the video, the CEO of Nvidia was shown touring Taipei's street food scene and conversing informally with merchants and tourists.

Huang has also been seen in well-known night markets in the city, such as Raohe Night Market. Videos posted online showed him eating regional cuisine, interacting with fans, and navigating crowded passageways, attracting large audiences wherever he went.