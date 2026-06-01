The US has reportedly given Israel a 'green light' to escalate military operations in Beirut, stating it does not expect Israel to absorb attacks. A US de-escalation proposal was met with an evasive response from a Lebanese official.

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 1 (ANI): As the security situation continues to evolve between Israel and Lebanon, the United States has signalled that it does not expect Israel to absorb attacks against its civilians, thus giving a green light to the country's military for escalating operations in Beirut-- according to a report by the Jerusalem Post.

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As per the Israeli outlet, citing two sources, it reported that senior Israeli officials approached Washington over the weekend seeking approval to expand the IDF's campaign, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities.

The United States "does not expect Israel to absorb ongoing attacks on its civilians by a terrorist organisation," a US official told The Jerusalem Post on Monday following reports that Israel was seeking US approval for an expanded operation in Beirut, Lebanon. "The fastest way to de-escalate and protect civilians on all sides is for Hezbollah to stop firing immediately," the official said.

US Proposes De-escalation Framework

According to the sources, Israeli officials were hopeful that Washington's would be favourable, given the lack of progress in both the negotiations between Washington and Tehran and the talks between Israel and Lebanon.

The official further mentioned that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio proposed a framework to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun for de-escalating hostilities.

According to the official, the framework called on Hezbollah to stop all its attacks on Israel, with the IDF avoiding an escalation of its Beirut only in return for that initiative. The framework would thus create conditions for a gradual de-escalation of tensions and an effective cessation of hostilities, the official further noted.

As per the Jerusalem Post, Aoun attempted to advance the proposal and secure an agreement. However, the response from Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was evasive and disappointing. It was reported that while Berri claimed he could "guarantee" Hezbollah's commitment to a ceasefire, he put it on Israel to cease fire first. (ANI)