Japanese gas trading firm Tomoe Shokai, which operates in 10 countries, plans to launch a new factory in Gujarat in 2027. The plant will produce medical and industrial gas, catering to the medical, semiconductor, and electronics industries.

Tomoe Shokai is an old established Japanese gas trading company. Tomoe Shokai trades various gas domestically and oversea. It includes high pressure gas, medical treatment gas, special chemical gas and so on. Executive officer of Tomoe Shokai Masahiro Harada defines its job "Invisible infrastructure of society".

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"Tomoe Shokai treats various kind of gas= for medical treatment, for general industry., for electronics, for vehicle, special chemical gas. Domestically supply chain is enough to provide various gas which is required from customers. Oversea bases are 14 places in 10 countries. "

Expanding into Southeast Asia

"In 1989 Tomoe Shokai developed to Thailand. It aims to supply sterilised gas to customers. It expanded to the customer of vehicle. When developed Japanese company requires any kind of gas, Tomoe Shokai satisfy its necessity. Afterward supply network expanded to Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and so on."

Indian Operations and Gujarat Expansion

"Regarding India, first contact was in 2008. It aims to procure sterilised gas material from Indian big company. That cooperation has gone very smoothly, In 2012 Tomoe India was established. It works for the base of gas production and supply to Southeast Asian countries."

"Based on economic progress of India, Tomoe Shokai plans to launch new factory in Gujarat state in 2027 fiscal year. It produces medical treatment gas and facility. In addition electric industry including semiconductor field is treated. Its factory works for logistic center and store house. It will contribute to satisfy gas necessity of medical and sanitary industry, also satisfy necessity from semiconductor and electronics industry."

Commitment to Medical Sector and Clean Environment

Executive officer Masahiro Harada analyzes about medical treatment field "Indian situation of sterilised gas is on the way of development, 96 % of its facility is imported. According to the progress of GDP Indian medical treatment care will be higher. Tomoe Shokai will contribute to supply necessary gas and facility. In addition every Tomoe Shokai's facility is responding to clean environment. Fulfill necessary gas and facility , Tomoe Shokai enables clean environment and social life."

Tomoe Shokai has the confidence to contribute to make Indian clean society. It derives from the experience to overcome public pollution and several environment problems in Japan at the era of high level economic growing in 20 century. (ANI)