A driver plunged his burning truck into St. Johns River near Jacksonville to stop a fire. He swam to safety as the internet reacts with humor to the bizarre incident.

A terrified driver drove his burning truck into the St. Johns River near Jacksonville after spotting a gap in a bridge, choosing to sink his vehicle rather than risk it exploding.

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The driver made the split-second decision as flames raged through his truck. Fearing the vehicle would blast at any moment, he saw an opening on the bridge and steered straight into the water below. He then swam out of the river and called emergency services to put out the fire and tow the submerged vehicle from the river.

No injuries were reported. The driver was able to reach safety without assistance.

The incident occurred near Jacksonville at the St. Johns River. Emergency responders arrived at the scene after receiving the driver's call. They extinguished what remained of the fire and began efforts to recover the truck from the water.

Internet Amused by Driver's Risky River Move

Videos of the event quickly went viral across social media platforms. The footage shows the truck sinking into the river as the driver makes his way to shore. Many users were amused by the unusual solution. Some praised the driver's quick thinking while others joked about his method of firefighting.

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Comments ranged from calling it a "genius move" to mocking the driver's panic-driven decision. One user wrote, "He chose water over fire and won." Another joked, "That's one way to get your car washed."

The driver reportedly told emergency crews that he was terrified the truck would explode. The fire had been growing rapidly, and he saw no other option at that moment. The gap in the bridge provided an unexpected escape route, and he took it.

Emergency services have not confirmed the cause of the fire. Investigations are ongoing. The truck remains in the river pending recovery operations. Officials have not said whether any environmental concerns have arisen from the submerged vehicle.

The story has captured attention not just for the driver's unusual decision but also for the humorous reactions online. Many users shared memes and jokes about the incident. Some compared the driver to action movie characters who make wild escapes from danger.

While the driver's actions were unorthodox, they succeeded in preventing the fire from spreading or causing injury. The driver has not been identified publicly. Authorities have not indicated whether any charges or fines will be issued related to the incident.

Local residents expressed surprise at the event. "You don't see that every day," one passerby said. "He just drove right off the bridge like it was nothing."

The recovery of the truck from the river could take time. Divers may be required to secure the vehicle before it can be lifted out. The driver is reportedly cooperating with investigators.

This is not the first time drivers have used unconventional methods to deal with vehicle fires, but the decision to drive into a river from a bridge has drawn particular attention.