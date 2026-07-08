A woman drove the wrong way at an Austin Car & Coffee meet, causing another car to flip and crash. The male driver suffered major injuries as she argued with onlookers.

A massive car crash occurred at a Car & Coffee meet in Austin after a woman drove her vehicle on the wrong side, causing another car to flip and crash-land brutally.

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The incident took place at the popular automotive gathering. The woman was seen driving in the wrong direction when she collided with another vehicle. The impact caused the other car to flip violently before landing on its side or roof, witnesses reported.

The male driver of the flipped vehicle suffered major injuries. Emergency responders arrived at the scene and transported him to a nearby hospital. His current condition remains unknown.

The woman driver survived the crash without serious injuries. However, witnesses described her behavior as combative. She was seen arguing with onlookers who tried to point out her mistake. Instead of acknowledging her error, she grew angry at the crowd questioning her driving.

Driver Argues with Crowd After Brutal Crash

Videos circulating online show the woman engaged in heated exchanges with bystanders. Multiple witnesses confirmed she refused to accept responsibility for the crash.

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Austin police are investigating the case. No arrests have been reported as of now. Authorities have not released the names of either driver involved.

The Car & Coffee meet is a regular event in Austin, attracting car enthusiasts who gather to showcase vehicles and socialize. The gatherings are generally considered safe, but incidents occasionally occur when drivers engage in reckless behavior.

The crash has sparked discussions within the local car community about safety at such events. Some attendees have called for stricter monitoring of driving behavior during meets. Others have expressed frustration that a single reckless driver ruined what was meant to be a casual gathering.

The male victim's identity has not been released. It is unclear if he was a participant in the meet or simply attending as a spectator. His injuries have been described as major, but no further details about his condition have been provided.

The woman driver's identity also remains undisclosed. Police have not confirmed whether she will face charges. The investigation is ongoing, and officers are reviewing witness statements and video footage.

One witness described the scene as chaotic. "She was yelling at everyone who tried to tell her she was wrong," the witness said. "The other guy was just lying there injured, and she was more worried about defending herself."

Another attendee said the crash could have been avoided if the woman had been paying attention. "It was a straight road. She just went the wrong way and didn't stop," they said.

The crash has drawn attention to the culture at car meets, where high-performance vehicles and large crowds sometimes create conditions for accidents. Organizers have not issued a public statement regarding the incident.

Austin police have urged anyone with footage or information to come forward. The investigation will likely determine whether charges such as reckless driving or assault will be filed.

The injured man remains hospitalized. No updates have been provided on his recovery. The woman driver has not been detained, but police may take action after completing their investigation.