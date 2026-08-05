A 69-year-old Wisconsin man took his personal helicopter directly to a local Cabela's, an outdoor supply store, simply to avoid the long drive.

A Wisconsin man took "beating the traffic" to extraordinary heights after flying his helicopter straight into the parking lot of his favourite hunting store instead of driving. Authorities said the 69-year-old pilot lifted off from the village of Rosendale and landed at a Cabela's outdoor supply store in Richfield at around 6 p.m. on Saturday, bypassing what would have been an almost hour-long drive.

Dramatic footage released by the Washington County Sheriff's Office captures deputies arriving at the scene after the helicopter touched down safely in an empty section of the store's parking lot.

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When officers questioned the man about his unusual mode of transport for a shopping trip, he simply replied, “the drive was too long,” police said.

Authorities confirmed the gyroplane pilot was fully licensed, complied with all federal aviation regulations and cooperated with deputies throughout the encounter.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office described the incident as a “unique way to make a shopping trip” in a Facebook post that included the now-viral video.

Despite the unconventional landing, officials said the pilot committed no violations and was allowed to leave without any penalties.