US Ambassador Sergio Gor hosted US Pacific Command chief Admiral Samuel Paparo in New Delhi for a visit aimed at advancing the US-India Major Defence Partnership. The visit included a dinner attended by senior military leaders from both nations.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor hosted US Pacific Command chief Admiral Samuel Paparo in the national capital as part of the Admiral's India visit aimed at advancing the US-India Major Defence Partnership.

US Envoy Hosts Top Military Leader

Gor hosted the dinner at Roosevelt House during Paparo's October 5 to October 8 visit to India, according to a media note issued by the US Embassy.

In a post on X, Gor said he was "honoured" to host Admiral Paparo, acknowledging him as one of "America’s most consequential military leaders".

Admiral Paparo commands America's oldest and largest geographic combatant command, with approximately 400,000 military and civilian personnel across a region spanning roughly half the globe.

"Honoured to host Admiral Samuel Paparo in India. One of America’s most consequential military leaders, Admiral Paparo commands U.S. Pacific Command, the nation’s oldest and largest geographic combatant command, overseeing approximately 400,000 military and civilian personnel across a region spanning roughly half the globe," Gor said in his post.

High-Level Military Gathering

Gor said the gathering brought together senior military leadership from both countries to highlight the importance of the bilateral defence partnership.

Paparo was joined by Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Tejinder Singh and other senior defence officials at the dinner.

Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

According to the US Embassy, the evening highlighted "the growing strength, ambition, and importance of the US-India Major Defense Partnership".

The US Embassy also stated Paparo was recently featured on the cover of TIME Magazine in a profile examining his role in maintaining American military strength in the Pacific and building deterrence in the region.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, who is visiting India with a delegation of business and industry leaders, also attended the dinner.

The US Embassy said Gianforte's participation underscored the economic dimension of the relationship and the expanding role of American states, businesses and innovators in deepening bilateral trade and investment.

"Together, the evening reflected the breadth of a U.S.-India relationship whose defense and economic foundations continue to grow stronger," the US Embassy said.