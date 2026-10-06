Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez called an early election for Nov 29 after his government lost a vote on housing measures. The move comes amid a housing crisis, migration pressures, and corruption cases involving figures close to his Socialist Party.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called an early general election for November 29 after his government suffered a parliamentary defeat over two housing measures, amid mounting political pressure, a worsening housing crisis, migration challenges and corruption cases involving figures close to his Socialist Party (PSOE), Euronews reported.

According to Euronews, the announcement follows a weekend of consultations by Sánchez with ministers and senior members of the PSOE, as the prime minister weighed whether to continue governing until the end of the parliamentary term or seek a fresh mandate.

Defeat on Housing Measures

The decision came after Spain's lower house rejected two government-backed housing decrees on Friday. Despite last-minute negotiations aimed at securing sufficient parliamentary support, the measures failed to pass, Euronews reported.

The defeated decrees formed part of the government's response to Spain's growing housing crisis, which has emerged as a key political challenge for Sánchez's administration.

A Fragile Government

The prime minister's decision also comes against the backdrop of increasing pressure on his coalition government, which has struggled to maintain support in the Spanish Congress because of its fragile parliamentary majority.

The government has been forced to negotiate its legislative agenda on a vote-by-vote basis with its parliamentary partners and has suffered several defeats in Congress, making it increasingly difficult to advance its policies, as reported by Euronews.

Other Mounting Pressures

Migration and Security

At the same time, a migration crisis in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta has added to the political strain. At the end of July, tens of thousands of migrants crossed the border from Morocco, placing unprecedented pressure on the enclave in North Africa.

The Spanish government subsequently deployed additional resources and, weeks later, declared a "situation of interest for national security" for the first time in Spain's democratic era. The government's handling of the situation has triggered criticism from the opposition.

The conservative People's Party (PP) and far-right Vox have accused the government of responding too slowly and have questioned its policy towards Morocco, Euronews reported. Sánchez, however, has defended the actions of Spain's security forces and his government's response to the migration situation.

Corruption Allegations

Political pressure has also intensified over several corruption cases and other legal proceedings involving individuals in the prime minister's political circle.

The combination of parliamentary defeats, the housing crisis, migration pressures and corruption cases has further complicated the government's efforts to maintain its fragile majority and continue governing through the remainder of the parliamentary term.

Against this backdrop, Sánchez's decision to call an early election on November 29 puts Spain's political future before voters following a period in which his government has increasingly struggled to secure parliamentary backing for its legislative agenda. (ANI)