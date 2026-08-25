An auto driver in Bengaluru is being praised after a video of his kind act went viral. The driver, Tanzeem, was filmed helping a stranded woman by pushing her broken-down scooter with his auto for a significant distance. The heartwarming gesture, captured by a fellow commuter, highlights a moment of empathy and goodwill in the city.

An auto driver in Bengaluru went out of his way to help a stranded woman after her scooter broke down, staying beside her and pushing the vehicle with his auto until she could reach a place where she could get help. After seeing the incident while travelling to Bengaluru, Instagram user Chetna Saraf posted the footage. She said that when she and her friends were riding in an Uber auto, she saw the driver riding beside a woman on a scooter.

The driver of car was seen moving slowly next to the scooty in the footage. As the woman attempted to guide the scooter along the road, he stretched one leg from the car and pressed his foot on it, gently pushing it forward.

He continued to drive along her while occasionally appearing to grip or balance the scooter.

The woman claimed that at first, she was perplexed as to why the driver of the car was so near to the scooter, but she quickly recognised that it had broken down and he was attempting to assist her in getting it rolling.

She said that the driver did everything he could to keep the scooter going while continuing to assist the woman for ten to fifteen minutes. Eventually, he accompanied her until they arrived at a place where she could receive more help.

The Instagram user claimed that since she was so engrossed in the event, she was only able to capture a small fraction of the incident. She also said that the woman's motions could look abnormally fast since the video had been sped up, even though that is not how the incident actually happened.

She identified the driver as Tanzeem and expressed her desire that the video would be seen by the appropriate individuals so that he may be acknowledged for the gesture. Additionally, she tagged Uber India, claiming that the driver should have received a raise for going above and beyond to assist a stranger.

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Viewers praised Tanzeem for the gesture, with many stating that his acts demonstrated empathy and goodwill that were still present in common people. Some described him as a responsible citizen and a good human being, while another viewer observed that society had become increasingly self-centred to the point where helping someone else was now treated as something unusual.