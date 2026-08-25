A fisherman captured the moment he and his crew rescued a dog stranded in the waters off Cedros Island, Mexico. The dog was later reunited with its owner.

A fisherman captured the moment he and his fellow boaters rescued a dog stranded in the waters off Cedros Island, Mexico. Arturo Chacon recorded the footage, showing the dog paddling in choppy water as the vessel approached.

"We just found a dog faraway from shore, what the heck," a stunned Chacon can be heard saying. "Look how far we are from the beach," he adds, panning to show the distant shore.

"We just found a dog faraway from shore, what the heck," the stunned fisherman said

One fisherman is then seen safely pulling the dog onto the vessel, with fellow boaters welcoming the animal onboard. The dog appeared exhausted but relieved to be rescued.

At the dock, someone recognized the dog and helped reunite the pet with its owner. The rescue has drawn widespread appreciation online.

The dog's identity and how it ended up in the water remain unclear. The video continues to circulate widely.