A viral video captures a heartwarming and funny moment where an Indian woman scolds a monkey for trying to eat soap. Acting on pure motherly instinct, she persuades the animal to trade the soap for a potato. The clip has been widely praised for showcasing a universal compassion that transcends species.

A monkey, a bar of soap, and an Indian mother who refuses to let nonsense slide, this viral video has all the ingredients of a perfectly chaotic yet heartwarming moment. Pritam, a digital creator, published a film on Instagram that has gone viral due to its warmth and comedy. The video, labelled "Maa is always maa (a mother is always a mother)", depicts a moment that is both amusing and sweet.

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It starts with a monkey lazily attempting to eat what looks to be a bar of soap, obviously mistaking it for food. As the incident progresses, a man in the background can be heard remarking, "Bro, that's soap." But before things get any worse, a lady steps in, equipped with pure mother instinct rather than terror.

She approaches the monkey with a potato in her hand and begins gently scolding it, just like a mother might admonish a kid for doing something dumb. Her tone is stern yet loving as she attempts to persuade the animal to drop the soap and choose the safer alternative instead.

After a brief standoff, her persistence pays off. The monkey eventually removes the potato from her grip and discards the soap, much to the amusement of those watching. Moments later, it scurries away as the woman says a nonchalant farewell, as if they were ending off a routine conversation.

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Even though the film is only a few seconds long, it manages to convey a great deal of emotion. What jumps out is the woman's instinctual response, which is an almost universal kind of compassion that crosses species boundaries.

Social Media Loves It

Unsurprisingly, the internet has quickly fallen in love with the video, with many users calling it wholesome, humorous, and a wonderful reminder that a mother's worry knows no boundaries, even when it comes to a misbehaving monkey.

“Aunty ee peak parenting skills unlock kore feleche [Aunty unlocked peak parenting skills],” an individual wrote. Another commented, “Maa is familiar with handling bandor, it seems.”

A third expressed, “Amader barir condition o same [same condition at my house too].” A fourth wrote, “Becoming this kind of a woman day by day.” Many reacted to the post with laughing-out-loud emoticons.