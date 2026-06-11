The 13th BRICS Urbanisation Forum commenced in New Delhi under India's chairship. Inaugurated by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the two-day event brings together delegations from 10 nations to discuss sustainable urban development.

The 13th BRICS Urbanisation Forum commenced on Thursday in New Delhi under India's BRICS Chairship, bringing together ministers, senior government officials and urban experts from BRICS member countries to deliberate on key urban development priorities and strengthen cooperation on sustainable urbanisation, according to the official press release by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

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As per the official release, the two-day forum was formally inaugurated by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan. Delegations from Brazil, Russia, Indonesia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates are participating in the event.

India is hosting the BRICS Urbanisation Forum for the fourth time, following earlier editions in New Delhi in 2013, Visakhapatnam in 2016 and a virtual edition in 2021. The forum is being held under the theme, "Cities for People: BRICS Cooperation for Inclusive and Resilient Urban Futures."

Inaugural Session and Key Priorities

Addressing the inaugural session, Khattar said, "Under India's BRICS Chairship, this Forum is an opportunity to bring the urban agenda more firmly into the global development conversation." He highlighted inclusive urban development, climate- and disaster-resilient infrastructure, institutional strengthening and digital innovation as key pillars of India's development journey.

Welcoming the participating delegations, Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Srinivas Katikithala underlined the significance of the forum in fostering collaboration among member nations. "Over the years, this Forum has enabled member countries to exchange good practices, deepen mutual understanding's systems, and build the trust required for sustained cooperation," Katikithala said.

During the inaugural session, the Union Minister released "India's Urban Transformation: Stories of Change," a publication showcasing urban development initiatives and experiences from states and Union Territories across the four priority areas of the forum.

The inauguration was followed by a high-level plenary session chaired by Khattar, where member countries presented country statements and discussed common urban challenges, opportunities and future aspirations.

Bilateral Discussions on Sidelines

India, Russia Reaffirm Commitment to Sustainable Urban Development

On the sidelines of the forum, India and the Russian Federation held a bilateral meeting co-chaired by Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu and Russia's Deputy Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities Yury Mutsenek. The two sides reviewed progress on a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sustainable Urban Development and reaffirmed their commitment to expediting its finalisation. Discussions covered urban planning, affordable housing, municipal infrastructure, sustainable construction technologies, capacity building and the exchange of best practices in urban governance.

Additional bilateral discussions were also held between Iran and Russia, Iran and China, and Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

Experiencing India's Urban Initiatives

Delegates later visited selected urban development projects in and around New Delhi, including the New Parliament Complex and the India Gate-Kartavya Path precinct, to gain first-hand exposure to India's urban transformation initiatives.

The first day of the forum concluded with a cultural programme and networking dinner, setting the stage for further discussions on urban cooperation and sustainable development among BRICS nations.