EAM S Jaishankar participated in the Kultaranta talks in Finland, discussing geopolitical competition. He highlighted the global impact of conflicts, resilient supply chains, India's energy policy, and the growing India-EU strategic partnership.

Jaishankar on Geopolitics at Kultaranta Talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday participated in a discussion on 'Emerging Powers and the New Geopolitical Competition' at the Kultaranta talks in Finland, where he underlined the global impact of ongoing conflicts, the need for resilient supply chains, India's energy priorities, and the growing strategic partnership between India and the European Union (EU). The discussion featured Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and UAE Assistant Foreign Minister Lana Nusseibeh.

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In a post on X, sharing the details of the discussion, Jaishankar said, "Participated in an engaging discussion with FM @elinavaltonen of Finland and Assistant FM Lana Nusseibeh of the UAE on 'Emerging Powers and the New Geopolitical Competition' at the #KultarantaTalks #Finland." https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2065104202938855779

Impact of Conflicts and Call for Diplomacy

The EAM noted that the repercussions of the ongoing conflicts extend well beyond the regions directly affected. He said, "Noted that ongoing conflicts are imposing costs and triggering changes far beyond the regions."

He stressed the importance of diplomatic efforts to address global instability. He said, " Agreed that the international community must continue efforts to mitigate their consequences and create conditions for diplomacy."

De-risking Global Supply Chains

Jaishankar also highlighted the growing importance of securing global supply chains amid geopolitical uncertainties." Emphasised the importance of de-risking and diversifying supply chains, building greater resilience and redundancy in an increasingly volatile world," he said.

India's Energy Choices

On India's energy policy, he reiterated that the country's decisions are driven by national requirements. He said, "Reiterated that India's energy choices are guided by national interest, with purchases based on considerations of affordability and availability."

Strengthening India-Gulf Ties

Highlighting India's engagement with the Gulf region, Jaishankar underscored the significance of longstanding ties and expanding strategic cooperation. EAM said, "Highlighted the centrality of India's relations with the Gulf region, underpinned by strong people-to-people ties, energy cooperation, and growing strategic and defence partnership."

Evolving Warfare and India-EU Defence Cooperation

The minister also pointed to the changing nature of warfare and the opportunities it presents for enhanced cooperation between India and Europe. EAM said, "Observed that the character of warfare is evolving rapidly, with new technologies, weapons and tactics coexisting with traditional forms of conflict, opening fresh avenues for India-EU defence & strategic cooperation."

Referring to recent developments in India-EU ties, Jaishankar said the relationship had gained significant momentum this year."Noted that India and the EU have, this year alone, concluded negotiations on the FTA, signed the Strategic & Defence Partnership, and Comprehensive Mobility Cooperation Framework, reflecting the growing depth of the relationship," Jaishankar added.

Bilateral Meetings on Sidelines

Meeting with UAE Assistant Foreign Minister

In another post on X, Jaishankar highlighted his meeting with the UAE's Assistant Foreign Minister Lana Nusseibeh on the sidelines of the Kultaranta Talks. The post said, "Good to meet Assistant FM Lana Nusseibeh of UAE #KultarantaTalks #Finland." https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2065109469873234149

Jaishankar said that during the meeting with Nusseibeh, he "took stock of the advancements in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," and "exchanged notes on regional issues of mutual interest as well."

Meeting with Finnish President

In a separate post on X, Jaishankar said that he was "pleased to meet" the Finnish President Alexander Stubb on the sidelines of the Kultaranta Talks. The post said, "Pleased to meet President @alexstubb of Finland on the sidelines of the #KultarantaTalks" https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2065106373877133578

Jaishankar said that both leaders "exchanged views on the evolving geopolitical situation and underscored the importance of diplomacy in navigating an increasingly uncertain global environment." He added that, "India and Finland remain committed to advancing our Strategic Partnership in Digitalisation and Sustainability, while strengthening coordination in multilateral fora on issues of shared interest." (ANI)

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