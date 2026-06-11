British MP Bob Blackman condemned the Pakistani military's use of live ammunition on PoK protesters. He urged UK action, cited high casualties, and reiterated his call for Pakistan's withdrawal and the region's reunification with India.

MP Condemns 'Despicable' Crackdown in PoK

British MP Bob Blackman has launched a blistering attack on the Pakistani military for using live ammunition against peaceful protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), branding the crackdown a "despicable act" of state-sponsored violence.

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In an interview with ANI, the senior Conservative lawmaker expressed deep alarm over reports of rising casualties, noting that while authorities claim nine deaths, local accounts report over 30 people killed and hundreds injured. "This is a despicable attack on civilians, most of whom, of course, are concerned about having enough food to eat and having the position whereby their human rights are protected," Blackman told ANI.

The crisis has reached the doorstep of the UK Parliament, with Blackman confirming that British nationals are among those injured in the violence, which he described as "a direct concern to the United Kingdom". Blackman has formally requested that the Foreign Secretary address the House of Commons to demand an immediate explanation for the brutality. "I asked the leader of the house to arrange for the foreign secretary to make a statement next week on what action she has taken to call in the Pakistani high commissioner and give them a dressing down on this," he said.

In a significant shift, the MP noted that 30 British lawmakers--including those historically aligned with Pakistan--have written to the Foreign Secretary to express their outrage, signalling a rare and unified condemnation of the military's actions.

Calls for PoK's Reunification with India

Reiterating his long-standing position that "since 1947 Pakistan has illegally occupied this part of India", Blackman called for the full implementation of UN resolutions, advocating that the Pakistani military "should leave the Kashmir Valley" and that the territory be "reunited as part of sovereign India". He further warned that there "could well be an escalation of this" if the military continues to pursue peaceful protesters into their homes and hospitals.

Views on India-UK Relations and Geopolitics

Praise for PM Modi's Leadership

Beyond the immediate crisis, Blackman offered glowing praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrating his tenure as India's longest-serving directly elected Prime Minister. He lauded PM Modi's work ethic and diplomatic success, asserting that India is "going from strength to strength" under his "beneficial leadership".

Future of India-UK Relations

Regarding the future of India-UK relations, Blackman pressed for the elimination of severe trade tariffs and urged the opening of professional service sectors, noting that "there's still a lot of work to be done".

Advocates for Enhanced Security Alliance

Highlighting the geopolitical threat of the China-Pakistan axis, the MP advocated for integrating India into advanced security frameworks similar to the 'Five Eyes' alliance to ensure regional stability and safeguard India's interests.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)