Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Violence rises in Bangladesh as nation gears for election on Sunday, train and polling booths set ablaze

    Bangladesh is gripping through pre-election violence after the opposition called for a boycott of the general elections and a nationwide strike. A train was set ablaze killing four people on Friday. Even pooling booths were set on fire to disrupt scheduled election proceedings.

    Violence rises in Bangladesh as nation gears for election on Sunday, train and polling booths set ablaze avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

    Bangladesh is gearing up for its general elections on Sunday as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina contests for the fourth straight time against a weakened opposition. The opposition parties including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have called for a boycott of the election and nationwide strikes.

    On Friday, a train arriving at Dhaka was set ablaze killing four people including two children, and injuring eight. The fire in the Benapole Express spread to four compartments causing major distress to passengers. The incident is being viewed as a means to disrupt the election proceedings on Sunday in Dhaka and other parts of the country.

    Also Read: Benjamin Netanyahu's government divided on post war phase, lack of consensus a Headache for Israel PM

    Similarly, arsonists also set ablaze five primary schools at which voting was scheduled on Sunday. The fires took place in the middle of the night in Gazipur on the outskirts of Dhaka. Attack on polling booths also took place in Moulavibazar and Habiganj districts. The opposition declared a boycott of the elections and declared a two-day strike to hamper the general elections. The Sheikh Hasina-led government has blamed the opposition for the fresh wave of violence.

    Bangladesh has been witnessing violence since October when the opposition parties under the leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) began nationwide protests. The large-scale protests resulted in the death of 10 people. Estimates suggest that Sheik Hasina is expected to return for the fourth straight time with the Awami League continuing its winning run.

    Many political analysts in Dhaka also considered the January election as a foregone conclusion in the favour of Sheik Hasina. The major reason behind Sheik Hasina’s popularity is the consistent economic development that her government has successfully provided over the years. Bangladesh registered a 6 percent growth rate in 2023.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2024, 3:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Benjamin Netanyahu's government divided on post war phase, lack of consensus a headache for Israel PM avv

    Benjamin Netanyahu's government divided on post war phase, lack of consensus a headache for Israel PM

    Alaska Airlines halts Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet post mid-air window incident AJR

    Alaska Airlines halts Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet post mid-air window incident

    Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing as mid-cabin exit door detaches just after takeoff (WATCH) snt

    Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing as mid-cabin exit door detaches just after takeoff (WATCH)

    Explained Why Pakistan's new interest in Chinese J-31 stealth fighter will trigger geopolitical turbulence

    Explained: Why Pakistan's new interest in Chinese J-31 stealth fighter will trigger geopolitical turbulence

    New research unearths shocking secret behind the beauty of the Great Wall of China avv

    New research unearths shocking secret behind the beauty of the Great Wall of China

    Recent Stories

    Madhya Pradesh: 26 girls reported missing from illegally-operated Bhopal shelter home AJR

    Madhya Pradesh: 26 girls reported missing from illegally-operated Bhopal shelter home

    Renowned Kannada literature and folklore scholar Prof. Amruth Someshwar passes away

    Renowned kannada literature and folklore scholar Prof. Amruth Someshwar passes away

    cricket Ranji Trophy Chaos: Two 'Bihar teams' show up on the ground osf

    Ranji Trophy Chaos: Two 'Bihar teams' show up on the ground

    Benjamin Netanyahu's government divided on post war phase, lack of consensus a headache for Israel PM avv

    Benjamin Netanyahu's government divided on post war phase, lack of consensus a headache for Israel PM

    Alaska Airlines halts Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet post mid-air window incident AJR

    Alaska Airlines halts Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet post mid-air window incident

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon