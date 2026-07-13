An Indian survivor of the Phu Quoc boat tragedy is recovering in a Ho Chi Minh City hospital. Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the 15 Indian tourists who died in the accident are being repatriated to Mumbai from Vietnam on Monday.

The Indian national who survived the tragic boat capsize at the Vietnamese island of Phu Quoc and who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City has successfully undergone a medical procedure, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam said on Monday.

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In a post on social media platform X, the Embassy of India in Vietnam stated, "The Indian national undergoing treatment at Phu Quoc after the tragic boat accident successfully underwent a medical procedure yesterday evening. He has been admitted to a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City today. His family members have also arrived in Ho Chi Minh City. We continue to pray for his early recovery." https://x.com/AmbHanoi/status/2076563685926187115?s=20

Repatriation of Deceased Tourists

The mortal remains of the 15 Indian tourists who were killed when the speedboat they were travelling in capsized are set to be flown back to India today, according to further updates from the diplomatic mission.

The boat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members when it overturned near the shore Saturday afternoon near Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island, authorities said. The deceased individuals include 10 tourists from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh, and two from Keralam.

Flight and Logistical Details

In a separate post on X, the Indian embassy noted that the flight carrying the mortal remains is slated to take off from Ho Chi Minh City at 18:00 hours (local Vietnamese time) and is scheduled to land at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at 21:35 hours IST.

"The mortal remains of the 15 Indian nationals who tragically lost their lives in the July 11 boat accident will be repatriated from Ho Chi Minh City to India today via Vietnam Airlines flight VN979," the embassy stated.

Official Support and Assistance

The mission further mentioned that the relevant state authorities in India have been notified and requested to liaise with the grieving families to arrange the onward transit of the mortal remains to their respective hometowns.

"The Embassy in Hanoi and the Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City pray for the family members of the deceased. We are available for any assistance," the mission added.

In response to the tragedy, the administrations of these three states have set up dedicated helpline numbers to support the relatives of the victims. (ANI)