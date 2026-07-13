PM Narendra Modi lauded the Indian team for winning 5 gold medals at the 56th International Physics Olympiad in Colombia. He praised the winners for their outstanding performance, calling it an example of the limitless potential of India's Yuva Shakti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the winners of the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026, held in Bucaramanga, Colombia. Prime Minister Modi said it was an outstanding performance by the youngsters. In a post on X, "An outstanding performance by our youngsters! Congratulations to the Indian contingent of Kanishk Jain, Riddhesh Anant Bendale, Rishit Garg, Shresth Suraiya and Svarit Joshi for winning Gold Medals at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026 held in Bucaramanga, Colombia." An outstanding performance by our youngsters! Congratulations to the Indian contingent of Kanishk Jain, Riddhesh Anant Bendale, Rishit Garg, Shresth Suraiya and Svarit Joshi for winning Gold Medals at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026 held in Bucaramanga,… pic.twitter.com/oiAVLy110P — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2026

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"Their feat reflects yet another example of the limitless potential of our Yuva Shakti and their passion towards science and research. Equally commendable is the fact that in the last decade, our students have performed exceptionally well in the various editions of this platform," he added.

India's Stellar Performance at IPhO 2026

India delivered a stellar performance at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026 in Bucaramanga, Colombia, with all five members of its team winning Gold medals and the country jointly securing the World No. 1 rank. India shared the top spot with China, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Korea and Taiwan at the competition, which saw the participation of 381 students from 87 countries.

The Gold Medalists

The Indian Gold medal winners are Kanishk Jain (Pune, Maharashtra), Riddhesh Anant Bendale (Indore, Madhya Pradesh), Rishit Garg (Dwarka, New Delhi), Shresth Suraiya (Mumbai, Maharashtra) and Svarit Joshi (Ahmedabad, Gujarat).

The achievement extends India's strong record at the International Physics Olympiad, with every Indian participant over the last decade securing a medal.

HBCSE's Role in Nurturing Talent

The Indian Olympiad programme is coordinated by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), a National Centre of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). HBCSE identifies and mentors talented pre-university students through a multi-stage selection process and intensive training programmes.

Congratulating the team, Department of Atomic Energy Secretary and Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Ajit Kumar Mohanty said, "This phenomenal achievement by our young physicists is a matter of immense pride for the nation. Securing five Gold Medals and jointly attaining the World No. 1 rank at the International Physics Olympiad is a testament to the talent, dedication and scientific temperament of our students, as well as the unwavering commitment of the HBCSE-TIFR Olympiad programme."

(ANI)