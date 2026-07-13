Ukrainian President Zelenskyy extended condolences to Qatar on the passing of former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. India also observed a day of national mourning, flying the national flag at half-mast to honour the late leader.

Zelenskyy Offers Condolences

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday (local time) offered condolences following the passing of Qatar's former Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, saying that the thoughts of the people of Ukraine were with the people of Qatar and the former Emir's memory should remain "a lasting source of pride".

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In a post on X, Zelenskyy said his thoughts were with the people of Qatar as they mourned the loss of the former ruler. Today, our thoughts are with the people of Qatar as they mourn the passing of His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. May the Almighty grant him eternal peace and comfort all those who mourn his passing. On behalf of the people of Ukraine, I extend my… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 12, 2026

"Today, our thoughts are with the people of Qatar as they mourn the passing of His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. May the Almighty grant him eternal peace and comfort all those who mourn his passing," Zelenskyy wrote.

On behalf of the people of Ukraine, Zelenskyy extended his heartfelt condolences to Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Al Thani family, and the people of Qatar.

"On behalf of the people of Ukraine, I extend my heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, the esteemed Al Thani family, and the people of Qatar," he said.

Zelenskyy concluded his message by paying tribute to the late Emir's legacy and expressing hope that it would continue to strengthen international partnerships. "May the memory of the Father Amir remain a lasting source of pride and inspire us to forge strong partnerships for the sake of our people," he said.

India Observes National Mourning

Meanwhile, in a poignant reflection of deep respect and shared grief, the national flag atop the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan is flying at half-mast today as India observes a one-day national mourning following the passing of Qatar's former Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

In a matching solemn tribute across the highest landmarks of the national capital, the tricolour is also flying at half-mast today atop the historic Parliament House and Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament Building).

The deep respect extended through the capital's primary power corridors is mirrored at the iconic South Block and North Block buildings, marking the nation's profound homage to the late leader, affectionately known as the Father Emir, who passed away on July 12 at the age of 74.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had announced on Sunday that the national flag would be flown at half-mast throughout the country on Monday, July 13, and all official entertainment would remain suspended to honour the late ruler.

Whilst the Qatari government confirmed his demise on Sunday, the cause of death was not specified.

As India joins the Gulf nation in mourning this monumental loss, sombre visuals emerged from the national capital this morning. The tricolour was seen flying at half-mast against the morning sky at the Qatar Embassy in New Delhi, standing as a quiet testament to the enduring bonds and deep-seated friendship between the two countries.

Similar moving scenes of national tribute are visible across other key administrative establishments today, where the national flag is flying at half-mast atop Krishi Bhavan, Rail Bhavan, the Air Force Building, and the Seva Teerth complex, as the country stands in solidarity with the royal family and the people of Qatar during this hour of immense sorrow.

According to the MEA statement released on Sunday, the Government of India instituted this day of national mourning to pay homage to Sheikh Hamad's enduring legacy. (ANI)