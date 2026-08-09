Two helicopter pilots died after their Sikorsky Skycrane crashed while fighting a wildfire in Utah, officials confirmed. The crash ignited a new fire, which merged with the existing blaze in the Fishlake National Forest.

Two helicopter pilots who crashed while they were fighting a wildfire in Utah have died, officials have confirmed. The pilots were killed when their Sikorsky Skycrane helicopter went down, according to the Sevier County Sheriff.

Details of the Fire and Crash

The helicopter was among those fighting a fire in the Fishlake National Forest. The crash ignited a new fire that spread to connect with the existing blaze, which has now scorched nearly 174 square miles (nearly 451quare kilometres).

Officials did not identify the pilots but said they were employed by Helicopter Transport Services, which was contracted by the US Forest Service.

Recovery Efforts

Initially, officials said they were unable to reach the crash site because of the fire. Then, crews were able to enter the area and confirmed the deaths. (ANI/WAM)