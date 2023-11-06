US sends guided missile submarine to Middle East as regional tensions escalate; check details

Although the social media post didn't specify the sub's name, the US Navy operates four Ohio-class guided missile submarines, known as SSGNs. These submarines were originally designed to carry ballistic missiles but were later converted to fire Tomahawk cruise missiles rather than nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles.

In an extraordinary move, the US military has reportedly deployed a guided missile submarine to the Middle East, sending a clear message of deterrence to regional adversaries. This deployment comes as the Biden administration seeks to prevent a broader conflict amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The announcement was made on social media by US Central Command, which revealed that an Ohio-class submarine had entered its area of responsibility. An accompanying image suggested that the submarine was transiting the Suez Canal, northeast of Cairo.

What sets these SSGNs apart is their impressive firepower. Each of these submarines can carry a total of 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, which is 50% more than what US guided-missile destroyers are equipped with and almost four times the armament of the US Navy's newest attack submarines. Furthermore, each Tomahawk missile can be fitted with a potent 1,000-pound high-explosive warhead.

"SSGNs can deliver a lot of firepower very rapidly," noted Carl Schuster, a former director of operations at the US Pacific Command's Joint Intelligence Center.

The significance of this firepower was on full display in March 2011 when the guided missile submarine USS Florida launched nearly 100 Tomahawks during Operation Odyssey Dawn against targets in Libya. It marked the first combat deployment of the SSGNs.

The movements and operations of ballistic and guided missile submarines are typically shrouded in secrecy. However, this announcement is a bold signal of deterrence directed towards Iran and its regional proxies. The presence of the SSGN in the Middle East adds to the already significant US Navy assets in the region, which include two carrier strike groups and an amphibious ready group.

In recent months, the US Navy has openly disclosed the activities of its guided missile submarines in the Middle East as a means of reinforcing its commitment to regional allies. This deployment coincides with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, as he conducts meetings with partners in the region to address the ongoing crisis, especially in Israel and Gaza.

Furthermore, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has conveyed the US commitment to deterring "any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this conflict." This statement is a clear reference to Iran and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed armed group, underlining the broader geopolitical implications of the guided missile submarine's deployment to the Middle East.

