Ukrainian President Zelenskyy highlighted resilience as a strategic tool to weaken Russia's will to continue the war. He warned partners that Moscow's actions signal a long-term conflict, urging continued European unity and support.

Resilience as a Strategic Tool for Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday underscored the importance of resilience in weakening Russia's ability to prolong the ongoing war, directly linking sustained pressure on Moscow to the prospects for peace in Europe. Highlighting endurance as a strategic factor, Zelenskyy said in a post on X, "If we know - and if Putin knows - that we can stay resilient, then his reason to drag-out this war becomes much weaker," framing resilience as a tool that alters the aggressor's calculations and affects the overall trajectory of the conflict. https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2001651217928536076?s=20

Building on this, the Ukrainian President described resilience as a form of pressure intended to change Russia's approach to the war. "This is how pressure on the aggressor should work - pressure that brings peace," he said, situating Ukraine's resolve within a broader strategy to deter further escalation.

Call for European Unity and Strength

In a broader European context, Zelenskyy acknowledged the role of continental leadership in sustaining such pressure. "Thank you to everyone leading Europe in this direction," he said, underlining the importance of coordinated political and strategic backing in maintaining a united stance.

Reiterating the theme of unity, Zelenskyy emphasised the need for a firm European posture amid the prolonged conflict. "Europe must be strong," he said, reinforcing his message that collective resolve remains central to countering Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy Warns of Russia's Long-Term War Plans

Linking this call for European strength to developments on the ground, Zelenskyy warned that Ukraine has received indications suggesting Russia is preparing to continue the war into the coming year, raising concerns about Moscow's long-term intentions.

Elaborating on this assessment in another post on X, Zelenskyy said, "Today, we again heard signals from Moscow that they are preparing to make next year a year of war. These signals are not only for us." He stressed that it is crucial for Ukraine's partners to recognise and respond to these signals, "especially partners in the United States, who often say that Russia wants to end the war."

'Russia's Mindset Undermines Diplomacy'

Drawing attention to what he described as a contradiction between Russia's public messaging and its actions, Zelenskyy said "the signals coming from Russia are the exact opposite, taking the form of official orders to their army," warning that such an approach could be used to undermine diplomacy.

"When Russia is in this mindset, it will also undermine diplomacy - seeking, through diplomatic language and pressure over specific points in documents - to merely mask its desire to destroy Ukraine and Ukrainians, and the desire to legitimise Russia's theft of our land," he said.

Extending this warning beyond Ukraine, Zelenskyy cautioned that such thinking could threaten other parts of Europe as well. "And then come other countries in Europe, which someone in Russia might one day label their so-called 'historical lands'," he added.

Appeal for Continued Partner Support

In this context, Zelenskyy called for continued protection and assistance from Ukraine's partners, including security and financial support. "Real protection is needed against this Russian case history of madness, and we will continue working with all partners to ensure that protection is in place," he said.

Detailing the support required, he added, "Security measures are needed, financial measures are needed - including actions on Russian assets - political measures are needed. And the courage of all partners is required: to see the truth, acknowledge the truth, and act accordingly." Zelenskyy also expressed appreciation for international backing, saying, "I want to thank everyone who supports Ukraine."

Putin Rejects War with West, Asserts Moscow's Goals

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would achieve its objectives and rejected the idea of war with the West, as the European Union considers seizing Russian funds to support Ukraine, with the conflict now entering its fourth winter, Al Jazeera reported.

During a high-level meeting with Ministry of Defence officials, Putin was quoted by state media as describing calls in the West to prepare for war with Russia as "hysteria and a lie," while asserting that the Kremlin's war goals will "undoubtedly" be achieved, according to Al Jazeera. Putin also claimed that 300 territories were "liberated" over the past year, as per the report, even as Russia and Ukraine have escalated strikes on each other's energy infrastructure and oil refineries in recent weeks. (ANI)