A lethal maritime strike on the oil tanker MT SAFESEA VISHNU near Basra, Iraq, has killed one Indian seafarer. The attack, carried out by an explosive-laden vessel, forced the evacuation of all 28 crew members, including 16 Indian nationals.

The Attack on MT SAFESEA VISHNU

In an official statement released on Thursday, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) detailed the "incident involving the oil tanker MT SAFESEA VISHNU near Basra, Iraq, on 11 March 2026, during ship-to-ship (STS) cargo loading operations off Khor Al Zubair Port." The US-owned tanker, which sails under the Marshall Islands flag, was reportedly in the middle of a high-capacity transfer when it was targeted by a projectile. The DGS noted that the vessel, which was carrying "around 48,000 metric tonnes of naphtha, was struck by an unidentified object." Evidence gathered from the scene points towards a deliberate strike by a remote-controlled explosive device.

The mission reported that "preliminary reports indicate that a white-coloured unmanned speedboat carrying explosives approached the vessel from the starboard side and rammed into it, resulting in a major fire onboard." The severity of the explosion forced the immediate abandonment of the vessel.

Rescue Operations and Crew Status

Following the blast, "all crew members abandoned the vessel and entered the water to ensure their safety," before being picked up by an STS tug and later moved by the Iraqi Coast Guard.

Maritime authorities confirmed that the Iraqi Coast Guard eventually "evacuated all 28 crew members, including 16 Indian nationals and 12 Filipino nationals, and transported them safely towards the Port of Basra."

While most of the crew were successfully retrieved, the DGS expressed "deep regret" as it "confirms the demise of one Indian seafarer." The Indian Embassy in Iraq also confirmed the tragedy, stating that the crew member "unfortunately lost his life" in the attack.

In a series of posts on X shared this Thursday regarding the incident on March 11, the mission detailed the status of the remaining personnel. It confirmed that "the remaining 15 Indian crew have since been evacuated to a safe place" as regional waters continue to see heightened volatility.

At present, all rescued seafarers are reported to be safe and are "currently located on a small island near Basra," while specialised "firefighting tugs remain deployed at the site and are working to contain the blaze."

Diplomatic Action and Regional Concerns

On the diplomatic front, the Indian government has initiated high-level communication to manage the situation. The DGS stated that the "Embassy of India in Baghdad is in regular contact with Iraqi authorities and rescued Indian sailors and is offering all possible assistance."

The diplomatic mission expressed its grief over the tragedy, adding that the "Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased crew member."

The DGS further warned that the "incident highlights the evolving security challenges faced by commercial shipping in the region," as this fatal attack comes as the West Asia crisis enters its 13th day. (ANI)