Billionaire Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, has offered a rare glimpse into his surprisingly simple home in Boca Chica, Texas. She described the minimalist furnishings and revealed she slept in the garage, highlighting a lifestyle focused on work rather than luxury.

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is known for leading companies such as Tesla and SpaceX, but his living arrangements in Texas appear surprisingly simple. His mother, Maye Musk, has now provided a rare view inside the home where he lives near the company's launch site. Maye Musk recently commented to a social media post with a photo of her son's home in Boca Chica, Texas. The photo depicted a very minimalist home with only basic furnishings and essential objects.

The image depicts an open living and kitchen space with white cupboards, a stainless steel refrigerator, a stove and a farmhouse-style sink. The room seems light thanks to a window over the washbasin, but the walls are mainly plain. A dark hardwood coffee table sits in the center of the room. On it is a rocket-shaped sculpture, most likely related to Musk's work with SpaceX. A katana sword and a few books may be found nearby.

A modest dining table with seats is located close to the kitchen. One of the seats has a black jacket draped over it, while the rest of the room appears to be unadorned. Apart from a little rug under the table, the property does not appear to feature carpets, thick draperies, or ornate lighting.

Maye Musk responded to the post, providing further information on her stay there. She said that there was no food in the refrigerator. She shared that she slept in the garage throughout her vacation. "The garage where I slept is on the right. The shower only has one towel so I left it for Elon. That was okay with me," she wrote.

She also pondered on her youth, stating that she had spent weeks in the Kalahari Desert with no shower and limited water. According to her, the experience prepared her for such basic living circumstances. The tweet prompted debate online, with many people suggesting Musk's austere lifestyle shows his emphasis on work rather than luxury.