Viral social media posts claim Israel struck North Korea’s embassy in Tehran and quote Kim Jong Un saying “Israel made Huge Mistake.” A fact check finds no credible evidence of the strike or the statement.

A wave of social media posts claiming that Israel struck North Korea’s embassy in Tehran — and that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un responded angrily — has been circulating widely online.

Several profiles on X shared an alleged quote attributed to Kim Jong Un saying: “Israel made Huge Mistake.” The posts suggested the remark came after Israeli missiles supposedly hit the North Korean diplomatic mission in Iran.

However, a closer look shows that both the alleged strike and the quote attributed to the North Korean leader remain unverified and unsupported by credible sources.

No Evidence Israel Hit North Korean Embassy

The viral claims appear to stem from unverified social media posts suggesting that Israel targeted the North Korean embassy in Tehran during the ongoing regional conflict. But there are no confirmed reports from major international news agencies or official statements indicating that the embassy was struck.

The rumours surfaced amid the escalating conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States. The situation intensified after joint US-Israeli strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, triggering a cycle of retaliatory attacks between the countries.

Since then, Israel and Iran have continued to exchange strikes, often targeting strategic infrastructure such as energy facilities.

Despite the heightened tensions and ongoing military activity, no credible outlet has reported an Israeli strike on the North Korean embassy in Tehran.

AI Fact-Check Flags Claim as Unverified

The claims were also examined by the AI chatbot Grok, which flagged the viral posts as misinformation.

The chatbot said: “Unverified rumour. Social media claims Israel struck or damaged the North Korean embassy in Tehran, sparking Kim Jong-un reaction quotes—but no confirmation from Reuters, NK News, KCNA, or any major outlet.”

It further noted: "North Korea did condemn recent US/Israeli strikes on Iran as 'illegal aggression' and backed Iran's new leader, but nothing specific about their embassy. Likely misinformation amid the conflict."

What North Korea Actually Said

While the viral quote attributed to Kim Jong Un has no verification, North Korea has issued statements about the broader conflict.

According to a report cited by Al Jazeera referencing the state news agency Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Pyongyang expressed support for Iran’s political developments following the leadership transition.

North Korea reportedly backed the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Supreme Leader, and criticised Washington and Tel Aviv over the conflict.

A spokesperson for North Korea’s foreign ministry said: “Regarding the recent official announcement that the Iranian Assembly of Experts has elected a new leader of the Islamic Revolution, we respect the right and choice of the Iranian people to elect their Supreme Leader.”

The spokesperson added: “We express grave concern and strongly condemn the aggression of the United States and Israel, which, by launching an unlawful military attack against Iran, are undermining the foundations of regional peace and security and increasing instability in the international landscape.”

Verdict

The claim that Israel attacked the North Korean embassy in Tehran — and that Kim Jong Un responded by saying “Israel made Huge Mistake” — is not supported by credible evidence.

No major news organisation, official government statement, or verified report confirms the alleged strike or the quote circulating online.

At present, the claim appears to be misinformation amplified on social media during a rapidly evolving geopolitical crisis.