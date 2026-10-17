US lawmakers Pramila Jayapal and James P. McGovern have urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss rights issues with Indian officials, despite India rejecting such comments as interference in its internal democratic processes.

US Lawmakers Urge Action on Indian Internal Issues

Despite India calling out US Congress representatives for pushing a narrative on the protests against the Election Commission, US lawmakers continue to make comments on what is an internal issue for India. US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Congressman James P. McGovern have now called on Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss what they describe as "rights to freedom of assembly and expression" with Indian officials during his upcoming engagements, while acknowledging steps taken by the Indian government to address student grievances following examination-related concerns.

In a post on X on Friday (local time), Jayapal said, “As the world’s largest democracies, the U.S. and India have an obligation to promote and defend the rights to freedom of assembly and expression.” As the world’s largest democracies, the U.S. and India have an obligation to promote and defend the rights to freedom of assembly and expression. @RepMcGovern and I are urging Secretary of State Marco Rubio to prioritize those freedoms and human rights when he meets with Indian officials in the coming days. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) October 16, 2026 “@RepMcGovern and I are urging Secretary of State Marco Rubio to prioritize those freedoms and human rights when he meets with Indian officials in the coming days,” she added.

Letter Cites Protests, Electoral Revisions

In a letter dated October 16, the lawmakers outlined issues they want Rubio to discuss with his Indian counterparts, including student protests following the leak and cancellation of the national medical college entrance examination and demonstrations related to the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The letter, signed by six members of Congress, including Jayapal, McGovern, Rashida Tlaib, Chuy Garcia, Eleanor Holmes Norton and Ilhan Omar, highlighted the role of democratic principles in India-US relations. “As the world’s largest democracies and state parties to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the US and India have an obligation to promote and defend the rights to freedom of assembly and expression,” the letter stated.

The lawmakers referred to concerns raised by UN human rights experts regarding the transparency of the voter roll revision process and its potential implications for electoral participation. They also cited reports concerning protest-related detentions and the response of law enforcement agencies to demonstrations.

Acknowledging steps taken to address student grievances, the lawmakers noted the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following concerns over examination-related issues. “We note that the Indian government has taken some steps to address the grievances of students impacted by exam leaks, with the notable inclusion of Education Minister Pradhan’s resignation,” the letter stated.

Separately, the lawmakers referred to reports that individuals associated with Indian diplomatic missions had photographed participants at demonstrations in Washington, Chicago and San Francisco. They called for the reports to be investigated.

Among their recommendations, the lawmakers urged the US administration to encourage transparent investigations into alleged violations linked to protest-related law enforcement actions, review detentions involving the exercise of fundamental freedoms and examine the reports concerning demonstrations in the United States.

The free exercise of fundamental freedoms and the right to vote is core to the democratic identities of both the United States and India,” their letter satted. They urged Rubio to raise the issues during his engagements with Indian officials, highlighting the role of democratic values and fundamental freedoms in the relationship between the two countries.

India Rejects Remarks as 'Interference'

The development comes as India strongly rejected US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's remarks concerning the country's electoral process on Friday, categorising them as "unwarranted, uninformed" and equivalent to interfering in the electoral practices of a fellow democracy.

Responding to a question during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "We find the remarks of the Congresswoman unwarranted and uninformed and tantamount to interfering in the electoral practices of a fellow democracy. This is an approach that undermines democracy itself."

Earlier on Thursday, India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, firmly dismissed Jayapal's allegations regarding a voter purge. Characterising her statements as "unacceptable interference in India's internal affairs", Kwatra wrote on X, "The remarks by Rep. Jayapal on India's electoral and political processes are unacceptable interference in India's internal affairs." He added, "India is a vibrant democracy with robust, independent constitutional institutions and a longstanding record of free and fair elections. Always open to constructive conversation with the Congresswoman to dispel her misconceptions."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Mumbai and Jamnagar as part of his trip to India in October, with meetings planned with senior Indian government officials to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership and explore enhanced energy cooperation. Rubio will visit India and Uzbekistan between October 17 and 22.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has been conducting a nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in multiple phases. The Commission clarified that lists identifying absent, shifted, deceased and duplicate voters were publicly displayed and shared with political parties, noting that individuals whose names had been deleted could apply for enrolment at any time. (ANI)