Amid escalating conflict with Iran, US CENTCOM highlighted its forces' readiness in West Asia. The US launched new airstrikes after a service member's death, while Iran retaliated against US allies, pushing the region closer to a broader war.

US Forces 'Mission-Ready' in West Asia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday highlighted the operational readiness of US forces deployed in West Asia, saying American military logisticians and sustainers continue to ensure combat systems remain mission-ready.

In a post on X, CENTCOM shared that US Marines were carrying out maintenance work on a High Mobility Artillery System (HIMARS) vehicle while deployed in the region.

U.S. Marines change the transmission on a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System vehicle while deployed to the Middle East. American military logisticians and sustainers across CENTCOM remain at the top of their game, helping keep the world's most professional and lethal fighting… pic.twitter.com/2vsqQvh94r — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 20, 2026

The post said, "US Marines change the transmission on a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System vehicle while deployed to the Middle East." It added, "American military logisticians and sustainers across CENTCOM remain at the top of their game, helping keep the world's most professional and lethal fighting force ready."

Iran Questions US Deployments

Earlier, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, in a post on X, questioned US military deployments in the region.

"Americans keep bringing new military equipment to the region and claim they're after stopping the war. They've bet on our intelligence being as brief as their own IQ," Ghalibaf said.

"We've reached the stage of mastery in recognising these American games, and on that basis, we've prepared ourselves. Actions must confirm claims, not contradict them," he added.

Conflict Escalates with Airstrikes, Retaliation

These diplomatic assertions come amidst a severe escalation on the ground, as the conflict between the United States and Iran intensified further early Monday. The US military launched a fresh round of airstrikes on Iranian targets, just hours after confirming the death of another American service member in Iraq.

In immediate retaliation for the American bombardment, Iran launched targeted attacks against US-allied Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy's 5th Fleet, and Kuwait, pushing the region significantly closer towards a broader war.

The military flare-up underscores the steady collapse of last month's interim agreement, which was originally designed to permanently halt hostilities.

Shipping corridors through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the vital passage claimed by Tehran, remain largely blocked, with both factions targeting crucial civilian infrastructure.

The ongoing hostilities have severely impacted global markets, sending Brent crude prices soaring past USD 90 a barrel on Monday and worsening the international energy crisis.

According to details provided by the US military, the latest American casualty occurred in Iraq on Saturday, where a service member succumbed to injuries sustained during the "controlled detonation" of a downed Iranian drone.

Reacting to the dynamic situation, US President Donald Trump stated on Sunday, "We hit them very hard again tonight," adding, "And we did that in honor of the" soldiers killed.

(ANI)