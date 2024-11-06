Donald Trump officially elected 47th President of US after crossing 270 magic mark; full list of states won

In a stunning comeback, Donald J. Trump was on Wednesday officially elected the 47th President of the United States, reclaiming the Oval Office after securing more than the 270 electoral votes required to win.

In a stunning comeback, Donald J. Trump was on Wednesday officially elected the 47th President of the United States, reclaiming the Oval Office after securing more than the 270 electoral votes required to win. According to AP News, Trump secured 277 electoral votes as opposed to Kamala Harris 224 electoral votes. His decisive victory comes after a heated and polarizing campaign, culminating in a win in the key battleground state of Wisconsin.

This election result makes Trump the first US president since Grover Cleveland to serve non-consecutive terms. Cleveland held office as both the 22nd and 24th president, serving from 1885 to 1889 and again from 1893 to 1897. Trump's return to White House will be marked following his inauguration as 47th President of US scheduled for January 20.

With this victory, Trump secures a historic second term in office after being ousted by Joe Biden in 2020. Trump’s return marks a significant chapter in American politics, given his previous controversial tenure, including his refusal to accept defeat in 2020, his involvement in the Capitol riot on January 6, and his legal challenges and criminal convictions over the past four years.

Trump’s electoral success hinged on reclaiming the so-called "Rust Belt" states, along with several swing states he had previously lost in 2020. His campaign focused on immigration and economic issues, resonating with a base frustrated by economic uncertainties and growing cultural divides.

Here a look at states that contributed to Trump’s victory:

Wisconsin - The critical win here pushed him over the 270 threshold early Wednesday, delivering 10 electoral votes. Ohio - Trump’s grip on the working-class vote remained strong, securing Ohio’s 17 electoral votes. Florida - A state that has historically trended Republican, Trump held it with a strong Latino and conservative base, capturing 30 electoral votes. Georgia - A battleground where he narrowly edged out Harris, earning 16 electoral votes. North Carolina - Trump’s economic messaging was key to winning North Carolina’s 16 votes. Iowa - A stronghold for Trump since 2016, Iowa gave him 6 electoral votes. Texas - Maintaining a strong Republican hold, Texas handed Trump 40 electoral votes. Arizona - A tightly contested state, Arizona’s 11 votes went to Trump after fierce campaigning. Nevada - He also flipped Nevada, bringing in 6 electoral votes. Pennsylvania - Another key battleground that secured him 19 votes.

Here's a look at full list of states won by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in the US Elections 2024:

S No. US State Winner: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris Total electors 1 Alabama Donald Trump 9 votes 2 Kentucky Donald Trump 8 votes 3 North Dakota Donald Trump 3 votes 4 Alaska Donald Trump (leading) 3 votes 5 Louisiana Donald Trump 8 votes 6 Ohio Donald Trump 17 votes 7 Arizona Donald Trump (leading) 11 votes 8 Maine Kamala Harris 4 votes 9 Oklahoma Donald Trump 7 votes 10 Arkansas Donald Trump 6 votes 11 Maryland Kamala Harris 10 votes 12 Oregon Kamala Harris 8 votes 13 California Kamala Harris 54 votes 14 Massachusetts Kamala Harris 11 votes 15 Pennsylvania Donald Trump 19 votes 16 Colorado Kamala Harris 10 votes 17 Michigan Donald Trump (leading) 15 votes 18 Rhode Island Kamala Harris 4 votes 19 Connecticut Kamala Harris 7 votes 20 Minnesota Kamala Harris 10 votes 21 South Carolina Donald Trump 9 votes 22 Delaware Kamala Harris 3 votes 23 Mississippi Donald Trump 6 votes 24 South Dakota Donald Trump 3 votes 25 District of Columbia Kamala Harris 3 votes 26 Missouri Donald Trump 10 votes 27 Tennessee Donald Trump 11 votes 28 Florida Donald Trump 30 votes 29 Montana Donald Trump 4 votes 30 Texas Donald Trump 40 votes 31 Georgia Donald Trump 16 votes 32 Nebraska Donald Trump 5 votes 33 Utah Donald Trump 6 votes 34 Hawaii Kamala Harris 4 votes 35 Nevada Donald Trump (leading) 6 votes 36 Vermont Kamala Harris 3 votes 37 Idaho Donald Trump 4 votes 38 New Hampshire Kamala Harris 4 votes 39 Virginia Kamala Harris 13 votes 40 Illinois Kamala Harris 19 votes 41 New Jersey Kamala Harris 14 votes 42 Washington Kamala Harris 12 votes 43 Indiana Donald Trump 11 votes 44 New Mexico Kamala Harris 5 votes 45 West Virginia Donald Trump 4 votes 46 Iowa Donald Trump 6 votes 47 New York Kamala Harris 28 votes 48 Wisconsin Donald Trump 10 votes 49 Kansas Donald Trump 6 votes 50 North Carolina Donald Trump 16 votes 51 Wyoming Donald Trump 3 votes

(Please note: Final results of a few states are still awaited. Source: AP News)

While Trump's Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, mounted a formidable campaign focusing on progressive issues and a message of unity, Trump’s direct attacks, combined with a populist, "America First" message, appeared to resonate more strongly in an electorate deeply divided along ideological lines.

Throughout his campaign, Trump framed his message around economic anxiety, immigration concerns, and a robust approach to law and order. His victory is a testament to his strategy of appealing directly to disaffected and angry voters, especially among men and rural voters who felt alienated by recent political and economic shifts.

The campaign also highlighted Trump’s image as a tough, defiant leader who pledged to fight against perceived "enemies" within the federal system. Surviving two assassination attempts and multiple felony convictions only seemed to add to his reputation as a resilient and combative force in American politics.

With a Republican-majority Congress likely to support his agenda, Trump is expected to begin an aggressive second term focused on reshaping the federal government, revisiting immigration policies, and pushing forward his promised reforms. This time, with a more structured political apparatus, Trump enters office with plans to assert a strong mandate, bolstered by a voter base loyal to his populist ideals.

Trump promises to bring 'golden age', heal nation

Earlier today before the official announcement, Trump promised to bring a “golden age” for America. “This will truly be a golden age for America. This is a magnificent victory that will also help us to make America great again," the 78-year-old told his supporters at Palm Beach Convention Centre in Palm Beach, Florida.

"This was a movement like nobody's ever seen before, and frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in this country and maybe beyond, and now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal," said the president-elect.

In his speech, Trump also addressed his commitment to stopping illegal immigration. “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate. We have taken back control of the Senate," he said.

Trump also thanked his fellow countrymen for electing him as the 47th president of the United States. “I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president, and your 45th president,” Trump said.

“This is a moment like nobody’s ever seen before. Frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There’s never been anything like this in this country,” he said.

“We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We’re going to fix our borders, we’re going to fix everything about our country. We made history for a reason tonight,” Trump added.

"Every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and your future. Every single day, I will be fighting for you. And with every breath in my body, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America," he said.

"That's what we have to have. This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again," Trump said in his maiden address to the nation after his electoral victory.

"We will make America safe, strong, prosperous, powerful and free again. And I'm asking every citizen all across our land to join me in this noble and righteous endeavour," Trump said as he specifically mentioned the battleground States in his speech.

"In addition to having won the battleground states of North Carolina, and I love these places, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. We are now winning in Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Alaska, which would result in us carrying at least 315 electoral votes. We also have won the popular vote," he added.

“We've built the biggest, the broadest, the most unified coalition. They've never seen anything like it in all of American history. They've never seen it. Young and old, men and women, rural and urban. We had them all helping us tonight. They came from all corners, union, non-union, African-American, Hispanic-American, Asian-American, Arab-American, Muslim American. We had everybody, and it was beautiful,” he said.

“It was a historic realignment, uniting citizens of all backgrounds around a common core of common sense. We are the party of common sense. We want to have borders. We want to have security. We want to have things be good and safe. We want a great education. We want a strong and powerful military, and ideally, we don't have to use it. We had no wars. For four years, we had no wars, except we defeated ISIS. We defeated ISIS in record time, but we had no wars. They said he would start a war. I'm not going to start a war. I'm going to stop wars,” Trump further said.

“Together, we're going to unlock America's glorious destiny, and we're going to achieve the most incredible future for our people,” he asserted. Trump said he did about 900 rallies in his election campaign.

“Now we're going on to something that's far more important because the rallies were used for us to be put in this position where we can really help our country. That's what we're going to do. We're going to make our country better than it ever has been...Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason,” Trump said referring to the assassination attempts on him during the election campaign this year.

“And that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness, and now we are going to fulfil that mission together. We're going to fulfil that mission. The task before us will not be easy, but I will bring every ounce of energy, spirit, and fight that I have in my soul to the job that you've entrusted to me. This is a great job. There's no job like this. This is the most important job in the world,” he said.

“Just as I did in my first term, .. I will govern by a simple motto, promises made, promises kept. We're going to keep our promises. Nothing will stop me from keeping my word to you, the people. We will make America safe, strong, prosperous, powerful, and free again. I'm asking every citizen all across our land to join me in this noble and righteous endeavour. That's what it is. It's time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us. It's time to unite. And we're going to try. We're going to try. We have to try. And it's going to happen,” he concluded.

