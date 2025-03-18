'It must end now': Donald Trump says he will speak to Putin on Tuesday about war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has announced he will speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin regarding the war in Ukraine on Tuesday morning.

Published: Mar 18, 2025, 10:26 AM IST

US President Donald Trump has announced he will speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin regarding the war in Ukraine on Tuesday morning. Ahead of the talks, Trump said that "many elements of final agreement have been agreed to" but much remains.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated, "Tomorrow morning I will be speaking to President Putin concerning the War in Ukraine. Many elements of a Final Agreement have been agreed to, but much remains. Thousands of young soldiers, and others, are being killed. Each week brings 2,500 soldier deaths, from both sides, and it must end NOW. I look very much forward to the call with President Putin."

Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One while returning to the White House after his weekend at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said, "We're doing pretty well, I think, with Russia. We'll see if we have something to announce, maybe by Tuesday. I'll be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday," CNN reported.

Also read: Hamas says Israel PM Netanyahu has decided to 'sacrifice' hostages by resuming war

"A lot of work's been done over the weekend, we want to see if we can bring that war to an end," Trump said. "Maybe we can, maybe we can't, but I think we have a very good chance."

He said, "I think we have a lot of it already discussed, very much, by both sides." Trump stated that the negotiations would include discussions around.

Last week, the Kremlin said that US negotiators would visit Russia for further talks. However, it did not disclose details regarding the participants, as reported by CNN.

Trump's announcement regarding talks comes after he said last week that Ukraine had accepted a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire.

Notably, Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an "immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire," which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by Russia.

The US also agreed to immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine.

In response to Trump's announcement, Putin said that Russia agreed with the proposal in theory. However, he set tough conditions and demanded concessions from Ukraine. He accused the current Ukrainian government of being part of the "root cause" of the war.

On Friday, Putin announced that Russia is working to restore ties with the US after they were "practically reduced to zero, destroyed by the previous American administration." Referring to ties with the Trump administration, he said, "Overall, the situation is starting to move." He said, "Let's see what comes out of this."

Notably, Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in conflict since February 2022. 

Also read: Israel conducts biggest strike on Gaza as ceasefire talks with Hamas stall; over 100 killed | Story so far

