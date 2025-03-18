Lifestyle

Summer Cotton Saree Styles Inspired by Vidya Balan

Block Print Cotton Saree

If you like traditional and artistic looks, try a block-printed cotton saree. Vidya Balan often wears block print sarees from Rajasthan and Jaipur.

Linen Cotton Saree

If you want a slightly modern and classy look, wear a linen-cotton mix saree like Vidya Balan. It is comfortable and keeps you feeling fresh all day.

Handloom Cotton Saree

Vidya Balan often wears handloom sarees in her ethnic looks. Handloom cotton sarees are breathable and perfect for summers.

Bordered Cotton Saree

Vidya Balan's simple but beautiful bordered cotton sarees give you a graceful and traditional look. Pair it with a plain blouse and a bun hairstyle.

Indigo Print Cotton Saree

The indigo print cotton saree is an important part of Vidya Balan's traditional collection. It is lightweight and a perfect option for summer.

Floral Print Cotton Saree

A floral print cotton saree gives you a fresh look. You can style a saree like Vidya Balan in summer.

