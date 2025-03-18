Summer Cotton Saree Styles Inspired by Vidya Balan

Lifestyle
If you like traditional and artistic looks, try a block-printed cotton saree. Vidya Balan often wears block print sarees from Rajasthan and Jaipur.
If you want a slightly modern and classy look, wear a linen-cotton mix saree like Vidya Balan. It is comfortable and keeps you feeling fresh all day.
Vidya Balan often wears handloom sarees in her ethnic looks. Handloom cotton sarees are breathable and perfect for summers.
Vidya Balan's simple but beautiful bordered cotton sarees give you a graceful and traditional look. Pair it with a plain blouse and a bun hairstyle.
The indigo print cotton saree is an important part of Vidya Balan's traditional collection. It is lightweight and a perfect option for summer.
A floral print cotton saree gives you a fresh look. You can style a saree like Vidya Balan in summer.
Jackfruit: Ultimate summer superfood you need to try
Hide Aging & Weight! 8 Co-ord Sets from Geeta Kapur's Collection
Tejasswi Prakash: 6 Lipstick Shades That Will Steal the Show
Affordable Saree Blouse Designs Inspired by Hansika Motwani