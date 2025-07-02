The US Department of Defence has paused the delivery of certain air defense missiles and munitions to Ukraine due to concerns about depleting US military stockpiles.

Washington, DC [US], July 2 (ANI): The United States Department of Defence (DOD) has halted the delivery of a few air defence missiles and munitions to Ukraine, owing to concerns about depleting US military stockpiles.



As per a statement told to The Hill's sister network, NewsNation, by the Pentagon's undersecretary for policy, Elbridge Colby, on Tuesday, "The Department of Defence continues to provide the President with robust options to continue military aid to Ukraine, consistent with his goal of bringing this tragic war to an end. At the same time, the Department is rigorously examining and adapting its approach to achieving this objective while also preserving U.S forces' readiness for Administration defence priorities."



Colby further added, "Department of Defence leadership works as a cohesive and smoothly-running team under the leadership of Secretary of Defence Hegseth. This is yet another attempt to portray division that does not exist."

‘America’s interests first’

The White House confirmed that this decision was made following a review of the US military's support for other nations worldwide.

"This decision was made to put America's interests first following a review of our nation's military support and assistance to other countries across the globe," White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement to multiple outlets.



Adding to this, Kelly, referring to the US military's bombing of Iran's three vital nuclear sites on June 21, said, "The strength of the United States Armed Forces remains unquestioned -- just ask Iran."

Patriot missiles to Ukraine

United States President Donald Trump, who has been trying to end the three-year Russia-Ukraine war, indicated last week at the NATO summit in The Hague of being open to sending missiles for Ukraine's Patriot air defence systems, according to The Hill.



"They [Ukraine] do want to have the anti-missile missiles. As they call them the Patriots, and we're going to see if we can make some available," Trump said.



Previously, in early March, the Trump administration paused military aid to Ukraine following a tense meeting in the Oval Office between the president and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



According to Ukraine's Air Force, on Sunday, Russia launched a massive aerial assault, attacking Ukraine with 477 drones and more than 60 missiles. (ANI)

