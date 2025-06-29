A Ukrainian F-16 pilot was killed during a massive Russian assault involving drones and missiles. With attacks escalating, President Zelenskiy urged urgent help from Washington.

A Ukrainian F-16 pilot was killed after engaging in one of Russia’s most aggressive air assaults in recent weeks, an overnight wave involving hundreds of drones and missiles. Ukrainian officials confirmed the pilot was downed while defending the country from a large-scale strike that also caused injuries and widespread damage across multiple regions.

As air raid sirens rang through cities like Kyiv and Lviv, residents rushed into underground shelters. Explosions and heavy gunfire echoed in the night as Ukrainian defenses attempted to shoot down incoming threats. Despite intense efforts, the attack left at least 12 people injured and damaged infrastructure, including homes, apartment blocks, railways, and industrial sites.

The Air Force reported that the fallen pilot had managed to shoot down seven targets before his jet sustained critical damage. He steered away from civilian areas but couldn't eject in time. The jet crash marked the third confirmed F-16 loss since Ukraine began flying the American-made fighters, a fleet whose full size remains undisclosed.

In total, Ukrainian forces reported that Russia fired 60 missiles and launched 477 drones in the latest strike. Of those, 211 drones and 38 missiles were taken down. Another 225 drones were rendered ineffective either by electronic warfare or were revealed to be non-explosive decoys.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a post on X, renewed his appeal for advanced Western air defense systems, particularly from the United States. He noted that in the past week alone, Russian forces have launched over 1,200 drones, 1,100 glide bombs, and more than 100 missiles.

“This war must be brought to an end — pressure on the aggressor is needed, and so is protection,” Zelenskiy wrote. He emphasized that Ukraine is ready to purchase American-made systems such as the Patriot, and that what’s required now is “leadership, political will, and support” from allies.

On the ground, the aftermath of the assault was widespread. In Cherkasy, 11 people were hurt, including two children. Three apartment buildings and a college sustained serious damage. In Ivano-Frankivsk, a woman was injured, while in Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk, industrial facilities were struck. Railway infrastructure in Poltava was also hit. Local authorities shared images showing collapsed walls and blown-out windows across affected areas.

This latest attack follows a string of large-scale strikes in recent weeks that have killed and wounded many civilians. Ukrainian officials say the frequency and intensity of the assaults prove Moscow has no intention of scaling down unless it's denied the means to continue.

While air defense teams are responding with resilience, the heavy demand on Ukraine’s resources is growing. President Zelenskiy’s message was clear that without strengthened air cover, civilian lives and key infrastructure remain vulnerable.

On the Russian side, state media reported that a Ukrainian drone strike killed one person in Russian-controlled Luhansk, but Moscow has otherwise not commented extensively on the current escalation.

As Ukraine’s war enters its fourth year, and with Washington yet to greenlight further military support under President Trump, the urgency surrounding foreign aid, particularly defensive systems, is greater.