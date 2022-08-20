Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    United Nations all set to end travel ban exemptions for Taliban officials: Report

    In June, the 15-member UN Security Council's Afghanistan Sanctions Committee removed two Taliban education ministers from the exemption list over the regime's curtailment of women's rights. 

    The United Nations is set to end travel ban exemptions for 13 Taliban officials, pending any deal by Security Council members on a possible extension. Under a 2011 UN Security Council resolution, as many as 135 Taliban officials are subject to sanctions that include asset freezes and travel bans. 

    However, 13 of them were granted exemptions from the travel ban to allow them to meet officials from other countries abroad.

    In June, the 15-member UN Security Council's Afghanistan Sanctions Committee removed two Taliban education ministers from the exemption list over the regime's curtailment of women's rights. 

    They also renewed the exemption for the others until August 19, plus a further month if no member objected. Ireland objected this week, according to diplomatic sources. 

    Russia and China have called for an extension, while the US has sought a reduced list of the officials allowed to travel and the destinations they can travel.

    The latest proposal on the table would allow just six officials to travel for diplomatic reasons, AFPreported quoting diplomatic sources.

    If no member of the Council objects by Monday afternoon, it will come into force for three months.  In the meantime, the exemptions for the 13 officials end at midnight on Friday. 

    Among the 13 are Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai. They were instrumental in negotiations with the US government of then-president Donald Trump which led to a deal in 2020 paving the way for America's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

    A spokesperson for the Chinese mission at the UN this week called the Western position linking the travel ban to human rights "counterproductive."

    The exemptions are "needed as much as ever," the spokesperson said, adding that if reimposing a travel ban is all other members of the Council want to do, "clearly they have learned no lessons at all."

    Despite their promises to be more flexible after they seized Kabul and came to power in August last year, the Taliban have largely reverted to the harsh Islamist rule that characterised their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001.

