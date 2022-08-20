Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Social media users trend '#BoycottAmazon' on Twitter over 'obscene' Radha-Krishna painting

    In a later tweet, the organisation said both Amazon and Exotic India removed the painting from their websites. It added, "But this is not enough. Both Amazon and Exotic India must tender unconditional apology and pledge not to hurt sentiments of Hindus ever again."

    Social media users trend '#BoycottAmazon' on Twitter over 'obscene' Radha-Krishna painting AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 20, 2022, 2:52 PM IST

    Several social media users expressed their displease on Twitter with Hindu Janajagruti Samiti requesting action against the e-commerce giant for selling a painting of Radha-Krishna that it deemed "obscene". It is reported that the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti submitted a memorandum requesting action against Amazon to Bengaluru’s Subramanya Nagar police station.

    The controversial painting was also being sold at Exotic India website as part of Janmashtami sale. It was being sold by Bengaluru-based seller Inkologie on Amazon.

     

    In a tweet, the Hindu organisation also claimed that the painting had been withdrawn by both Amazon and Exotic India after the hashtag "#BoycottAmazon" uproar. Exotic India also posted a tweet attached with an apology, writing, "It was brought to our notice that an inappropriate image was uploaded on our website. The same was brought down immediately. We sincerely apologise, Pls dont #Boycott_ExoticIndia #boycott_exoticlndia… Hare Krsna [sic]".

    Also read: Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    One Twitter user claimed, "This is a Kangra painting of the Gita Govinda. 1780. There are hundreds more from the same time. Have you even read the Gita Gobinda? You must have, as an “unapologetic Hindu". Excerpts below. Please ask the government to ban Jayadeva."

    According to the Hindu organisation, the same painting was also sold by Exotic India on its website under the Janmashtami sale. Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated on August 18 and 19.

    Also read: Will order full fledged inquiry into nepotism charges in Varsity appointments: Kerala Governor

    In a later tweet, the organisation said both Amazon and Exotic India removed the painting from their websites. It added, "But this is not enough. Both Amazon and Exotic India must tender unconditional apology and pledge not to hurt sentiments of Hindus ever again."

    On several earlier occasions, Amazon came under fire for allegedly hurting sentiments in India. Last year, it was criticised for selling bikinis having colours of the Karnataka flag and emblem on the Canada site.

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2022, 2:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will order full fledged inquiry into nepotism charges in Varsity appointments: Kerala Governor AJR

    Will order full fledged inquiry into nepotism charges in Varsity appointments: Kerala Governor

    Sab Bakwaas hai says Manish Sisodia, day after CBI raid on excise scam

    'Sab bakwaas hai...' says Manish Sisodia, day after CBI raids over excise policy scam

    Madras Day: All you need to know about city's bomb proof Church and Robert Clive's wedding AJR

    Madras Day: All you need to know about city's bomb proof Church and Robert Clive's wedding

    Delhi Lt Governor orders transfer of 12 bureaucrats after CBI raids Sisodia house; Congress calls for his resignation - adt

    Delhi LG orders transfer of bureaucrats; Congress calls for Sisodia's resignation after CBI raids | Top update

    Mumbai Police receives threatening attack 'like 26/11' message, number traced to Pakistan AJR

    Mumbai Police receives threatening attack 'like 26/11' message, number traced to Pakistan

    Recent Stories

    I do not go with any particular mantra when I play the game - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'I don't go with any particular mantra when I play the game' - Rohit Sharma

    Drought-hit Europe exposes ancient stones, World War II ships as water levels drop AJR

    Drought-hit Europe exposes ancient stones, World War II ships as water levels drop

    Vijay Deverakonda Liger to face boycott threats after Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha drb

    Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger to face boycott threats after Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha?

    DOP net banking now allows users to open, close NSC, KVP accounts online; here's how - adt

    DOP net banking now allows users to open, close NSC, KVP accounts online; here's how

    Ameesha Patel beach bum photos are all about bikinis and cleavage drb

    Ameesha Patel’s ‘beach bum’ photos are all about bikinis and cleavage

    Recent Videos

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon