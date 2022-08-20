Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will order full fledged inquiry into nepotism charges in Varsity appointments: Kerala Governor

    In a statement, the Governor said that it came as the tussle between the Governor and the ruling CPI(M) escalated further after he, using his authority as chancellor, stayed the Kannur University's move to appoint Priya Varghese, wife of former Rajya Sabha MP KK Ragesh, as Malayalam Associate Professor in Kannur University.

    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published Aug 20, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has said he will order a full fledged investigation into the allegations of nepotism in appointments made to various posts in the Universities in the state.

    In a statement, the Governor said that it came as the tussle between the Governor and the ruling CPI(M) escalated further after he, using his authority as chancellor, stayed the Kannur University's move to appoint Priya Varghese, wife of former Rajya Sabha MP KK Ragesh, as Malayalam Associate Professor in Kannur University.

    CPI(M) leader Ragesh is also the private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Speaking to reporters, Khan said, "Right from the professor down to the lower staff, they want to have their relations... Now I am going to have a full-fledged inquiry on how many such appointments have been made during the last 2, 3 years."

    He said he has received representations from various quarters regarding such appointments in the universities in the state.

    The CPI(M) has described as "unconstitutional" Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's decision to stay the controversial appointment of the Malayalam Associate Professor in Kannur University and rejected his "favouritism and nepotism" charge over Varghese's nomination to the post.

    Varghese had been proposed to be appointed as an associate professor in the Malayalam department by Kannur University, which triggered a huge political row as she had the lowest research score but the highest in the interview round and was declared first in the selection process.

    Backing the Governor, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, VD Satheesan, has said Khan had actually used his power to prevent Kannur University's attempt to make an illegal appointment.

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
