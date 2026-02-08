Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Russia pitched a $12 trillion economic cooperation package to the US during peace discussions. Dubbed the “Dmitriev package,” the proposal quadruples Russia’s GDP and raises concerns for Ukraine’s national interests.

Speaking to journalists during a closed-door briefing, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian intelligence revealed details of the proposal, which has been dubbed the “Dmitriev package” after Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund.

“Intelligence showed me the so-called ‘Dmitriev package’ that he presented in the US – it amounts to around $12 trillion,” Zelenskyy stated, according to Kyiv Post. He added that the package was framed as a bilateral economic cooperation plan between Washington and Moscow.

The Ukrainian leader’s remarks come as the war nears its fourth year, with Moscow seeking to court US President Donald Trump while Washington presses for a diplomatic settlement. Zelenskyy claimed Dmitriev presented the proposal during meetings with US officials last year, though he did not specify which sessions.

The figure is striking, as $12 trillion is more than four times Russia’s 2025 gross domestic product. Zelenskyy suggested that economic cooperation has become a fixture of talks under Trump’s second administration, with the Kremlin attempting to leverage the White House’s transactional approach to foreign policy.

Last year, a 28-point peace plan drafted by Dmitriev and Trump envoy Steve Witkoff was leaked, outlining steps to gradually ease sanctions on Russia and launch long-term economic partnerships. The document, first published by Axios, drew strong opposition from Kyiv.

In November, the Wall Street Journal reported that US business figures held clandestine meetings with Russian oligarchs linked to President Vladimir Putin. Discussions reportedly touched on rare-earth minerals, gas extraction, and even reviving the Nord Stream pipeline.

Zelenskyy cautioned that while some aspects of US-Russia relations may not directly involve Ukraine, any agreements that affect Ukrainian interests must be scrutinized. “Probably some things in US-Russia relations do not concern us. But if they somehow affect our national interests, the Ukrainian people, our territories – then we would like to see this, so that there are no problems later,” he said.