Union Home Minister Amit Shah accuses Mamata Banerjee's TMC government of appeasement politics and corruption, questioning the state budget's disparity in funding for Madrasas over science, and claiming the state is deep in debt.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday accused the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal of engaging in appeasement politics, corruption, and financial mismanagement while questioning the allocations of funds in the recently approved state budget.

Addressing a gathering at the 'Parivartan Yatra Sabha' in Mathurapur, he claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was "only concerned about Madrasas", which cannot develop West Bengal. "Just now, the budget of Bengal has been approved in the Vidhan Sabha. Mamata didi allocated Rs 80 crore for Science and technology, through which research and development takes place...for Madrasas, she has allotted Rs 5,700 crore. I have come to ask the TMC today, what is your agenda? They are not concerned about our sons and daughters. They are only concerned about Madrasas. This appeasement cannot develop Bengal," Shah said.

Allegations of Widespread Corruption

The Union Home Minister also levelled allegations of corruption against the ruling TMC, saying, "Today Bengal is in a debt of Rs 8 lakh crore. As soon as a new child is born, the debt of Rs 77,000 comes on them. As soon as the name of Bengal is mentioned, the image of a corrupt government is created in the country."

"I have come to tell you all about Mamata Banerjee's corruption. She embezzled Rs 26,000 from the teachers' salaries. Rs 20 crores were found in her associate's house. Who did the teachers' recruitment scam, SSC scam, municipal corporation recruitment scam, MNREGA scam, and PM Awas Yojana scam?" he asked.

Shah said that the West Bengal CM was sending the DGP responsible for "all these frauds" to the Rajya Sabha. "Mamata Banerjee is sending the DGP (Rajeev Kumar), who is responsible for all these frauds, to the Rajya Sabha. Mamata didi, do whatever you want to do, but this is your last chance. After the new year in Bengal, the BJP is going to rule Bengal. The whole of Bengal has been turned into a heaven for frauds," the Union Home Minister said.

On CAA and Hindu Refugees

Criticising the TMC for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) earlier, Shah said, "They opposed the CAA. If Mamata Banerjee had not opposed the CAA, each and every Bangladeshi refugee would have got citizenship. But I have come to tell all the Hindu refugees that you don't have to worry. The BJP government is here for you. Not a single Hindu refugee is going to lose their citizenship."

Infiltration and Temple Politics

On the issue of alleged infiltration and temple politics, Shah claimed, "They filled Bengal with infiltrators because they see their vote bank in it. Apart from appeasement, Didi does nothing. Now they are thinking of building a temple. Mamata Didi, we have built the Ram Mandir. We built the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and the Mahakaal Corridor. You did nothing at that time. Now, you wanted to make the temple. The people of Bengal will not be deceived by you. But I welcome the building of a temple despite the purpose behind it."

Babri Masjid Remark

The Union Home Minister also drew a comparison between Humayun Kabir, recently expelled from the TMC, and Mamata Banerjee, criticising what he described as the TMC leadership's alleged attempts to rebuild the Babri Masjid in Bengal to mislead the public. "Mamata Didi, in your Bengal, the Babri Mosque is being built again. Whose responsibility is it? Should the Babri Mosque be built again? Humayun Kabir and Mamata are the same. Mamata Banerjee has conspired to send Humayun Kabir out of the party and build the Babri Mosque, so that Hindus do not get angry," Shah said.

"Mamata Didi, you don't worry. Hindus and Muslims of this state both know you. This time, your departure is imminent," he added.

About Parivartan Yatra

The Parivartan Yatra is a massive statewide campaign ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, expected to cover over 5,000 km, including 63 major rallies and 282 smaller gatherings, culminating in a grand rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)