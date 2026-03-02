President Droupadi Murmu addressed IAS officers at Rashtrapati Bhavan, stating their role is crucial for nation-building. She urged them to rise above silos, uphold national governance standards, and work towards a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Indian Administrative Service officers inducted from the State Civil Services and attending the 128th Induction Training Programme at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

'Role is Crucial to Nation-Building'

According to the President's Secretariat, addressing the officers, the President said that their role is crucial to the nation-building process. "They now carry responsibilities that extend far beyond district or state priorities. These greater responsibilities require a perspective that rises above departmental boundaries and dismantles administrative silos. By working in collaboration, they can enhance institutional coherence and strengthen the machinery of governance. Their collective professionalism, coordination, and commitment are essential to driving development outcomes and upholding the highest standards of public service," the President said.

She underlined that they are no longer administrators of a particular region; they are the custodians of governance standards that must be upheld across the nation. "Every decision they make should resonate with the overall vision of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047," she said.

President Murmu said that as IAS officers, they will be expected to implement policies effectively to fulfil the needs and aspirations of people. She stated that their valuable experience and the spirit of 'Nation First' should be their guiding compass as they take on more complex challenges.

Focus on Inclusive Development

The President said that officers are expected to contribute to inclusive development. She emphasised that India's transformation into a developed nation will be meaningful only when the benefits reach the most vulnerable and deprived sections. She urged them to make untiring efforts to ensure that no community is left behind due to geographical, social, or economic reasons.

Champion Sustainability and Climate Resilience

The President stated that another important area that demands their commitment is sustainability and climate resilience. "As senior administrators, they must champion green practices, promote climate-adaptive governance, and ensure sustainable development," she said, underscoring that our collective actions today will determine the quality of life of future generations. (ANI)