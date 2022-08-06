Know Vice President of India's salary, allowances, perks, pension & more

The vice presidential polls are being held today to elect the successor to M Venkaiah Naidu, whose term ends on August 10. According to reports, the Vice President is paid Rs 4 lakh per month. Aside from that, they are given a variety of allowances, as well.

Elections for the vice presidency are being held today to choose M. Venkaiah Naidu's replacement when his tenure ends on August 10. The contest is between Jagdeep Dhankhar, a choice of the NDA, and Margaret Alva, a candidate for the Joint Opposition.

The Vice President of the nation is paid in accordance with the "Salaries and Allowances of Parliament Officers Act, 1953." Due to his dual role as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and Speaker, the Vice President receives the Speaker's pay and perks. The Vice President reportedly receives a monthly salary of Rs. 4 lakh. They also receive a number of other perks.

The official house of India's vice president, known as Uparashtrapati Bhavan, is situated on Maulana Azad Road in New Delhi, India. The mansion at No. 6 Maulana Azad Road in New Delhi has been the vice president of India's official home since May 1962. The land is 6.48 acres (26,223.41 sq. m.) It has a shared boundary wall with the Vigyan Bhavan Annexe and is bordered by Maulana Azad Road in the south, Man Singh Road in the east, and the green space next to Rajpath in the west.

Also Read | Droupadi Murmu becomes India's first tribal President-elect; Know her salary, perks, cars and more

The vice president is entitled to a number of daily allowances in addition to their salary. The additional privileges include a landline connection, mobile phone service, free medical care, and free rail and plane travel. They have personnel and personal security. If the vice president fills in for the president while the president is gone, the vice president also receives the president's compensation and perks. The vice president will also have access to the president's resources.

A five-year term is the vice president's tenure. They are eligible for endless reappointments. The Deputy Chairman is in charge of running the Rajya Sabha in the VP's absence. The pension for India's vice president is equal to half of his or her annual pay. In addition to the pension, they still receive other benefits. The Vice President's salary and pension must be paid by the Finance Ministry.

Also Read | Race to Raisina Hill: History of India's presidents in numbers