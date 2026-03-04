Sri Lanka rescues 30 sailors from the sinking Iranian frigate IRIS Dena near Sri Lanka waters. The 180-crew warship sent a dawn distress call as Navy ships and aircraft launched a rescue mission.

Amidst escalating war in the Middle East, Sri Lanka mounted a swift rescue operation on Wednesday after an Iranian naval vessel began sinking just outside the country’s territorial waters, prompting emergency action at sea and preparations on land to receive injured sailors.

Authorities confirmed that 30 sailors were rescued from the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, which had issued a distress call at dawn while sailing in the Indian Ocean near Sri Lanka.

It's worth noting that IRIS Dena was recently hosted by the Indian Navy at the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026 in Visakhapatnam. The gathering brought together naval forces from across the world to demonstrate maritime strength and promote international cooperation.

Distress call triggers rescue mission

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath told parliament that the frigate, which had a total crew of 180 sailors, ran into trouble early in the day, forcing authorities to respond quickly.

Sri Lankan naval vessels and an aircraft were dispatched after the distress alert was received, as officials worked to reach the stricken warship and evacuate the injured crew members.

Injured sailors taken to hospital

According to the foreign minister, the rescued sailors required medical attention and were transported to a hospital in the southern part of the island. However, authorities said the exact cause of the vessel’s problems remains unclear for now.

The incident has drawn attention because of the timing, as tensions continue to simmer in the wider region, although officials have not confirmed any link to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Questions raised in parliament

During the parliamentary discussion, an opposition legislator raised the possibility that the Iranian vessel might have been targeted amid the ongoing US–Israeli attacks on Iran. However, the government did not immediately respond to the suggestion or provide further details about the cause of the incident.

For now, officials have stressed that the priority was ensuring the safety of those aboard the ship.

Sri Lanka cites international rescue obligations

Sri Lanka’s Navy said its actions were part of its responsibility under international maritime protocols. Navy spokesman Buddhika Sampath said the country responded as required within its designated search and rescue zone.

"We responded to the distress call under our international obligations, as this is within our Search and Rescue Area in the Indian Ocean," Sampath told AFP.

Hospitals in southern Sri Lanka placed on alert

Meanwhile, local officials said the main hospital in Galle, located about 115 kilometres south of Colombo, had been placed on alert to receive the evacuated sailors and provide treatment if required.

As authorities continue to monitor the situation, questions remain about what exactly caused the Iranian frigate to begin sinking, with more details expected as investigations and assessments continue.

(With inputs from AFP)