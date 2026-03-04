IAEA chief Rafael Grossi says there is no evidence Iran is building a nuclear bomb, but its large uranium stockpile and lack of inspector access are serious concerns, contrasting with the Trump administration's more direct accusations.

IAEA Chief: No Evidence of Bomb, But Concerns Remain

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Association appeared to have contradicted views put forth by the Donald Trump administration that Iran was intending to build nuclear weapons, but clarified that Iran's stock of nuclear grade Uranium was of concern. In a post on X, Rafael Grossi said, "I have been very clear and consistent in my reports on Iran's nuclear programme: while there has been no evidence of Iran building a nuclear bomb, its large stockpile of near-weapons grade enriched uranium and refusal to grant my inspectors full access are cause for serious concern. For these reasons, my previous reports indicate that unless and until Iran assists the IAEA in resolving the outstanding safeguards issues, the Agency will not be in a position to provide assurance that Iran's nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful."

Earlier, in an interview to CNN, Grossi said that the IAEA had no indication of a systematic program to build a nuclear weapon. "While there are many elements there that were of serious concern: accumulation, unjustified accumulation of huge amounts of almost military-grade material, lack of transparency in inspections, and so on, we never had information indicating that there was a structured, systematic program to build, to construct a nuclear weapon. So we have to balance the two things. Yes, many reasons for concern, but there wasn't to be a bomb tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. Obviously, countries, and that is the case for the United States or Israel, and perhaps others, may have the impression that all these activities are aimed directly and straight into the manufacturing of a nuclear weapon. We from the IAEA are not in the business of judging intentions. But yes, there were reasons for concern, but these timelines are perhaps a bit subjective," he told CNN.

US Administration's Hardline Stance

The IAEA DG's comments come even as US President Trump claimed that had they not targeted Iran now they would have got their hands on nuclear weapons. Trump who described the Islamist Regime as 'crazy people' who would have used a nuclear weapon had they had access to it. "If we didn't do what we're doing right now, you would've had a nuclear war and they would've taken out many countries because you know what? They're sick people. They're mentally ill, sick people. They're angry. They're crazy. They're sick. These people are crazy -- and if they had a nuclear weapon, they would've used it," he said in a news conference on Tuesday night (local time).

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the world would be a better place once the radicals had no access to weapons of destruction. "Iran is run by lunatics, religious fanatic lunatics. They have an ambition to have nuclear weapons. They intend to develop those nuclear weapons behind a program of missiles and drones and terrorism that the world will not be able to touch them for fear of those things. And this is the weakest they've ever been. Now is the time to go after them. The President made the decision to go after them, take away their missiles, take away their navy, take away their drones, take away their ability to make those things, so that they can never have a nuclear weapon... That's why the President made this decision. It was the right decision and the world will be a safer place when these radical clerics no longer have access to these weapons. You see how they're using them now. Imagine how they would use them a year from now if they had more of these," he said.

Conflict Escalates in Middle East

The conflict in the Middle East is now in Day 5 following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)