Zelenskyy gets royal welcome in UK as EU reaffirms support after US showdown, set to meet King Charles

King Charles will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Sandringham on Sunday, underscoring the UK’s and EU’s unwavering support for Ukraine following his heated confrontation with Donald Trump and JD Vance at the White House.
 

Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 2, 2025, 8:48 AM IST

Keir Starmer will also convene a special defence summit with European heads of government and leaders from Canada and Turkey, aiming to present a unified stance on Ukraine’s security amid concerns over US commitment under Trump.

Zelenskyy, arriving in the UK just 24 hours after Trump and Vance berated him in the Oval Office, expressed gratitude for the royal audience, seeing it as a sign of equal treatment after Starmer extended a state visit invitation to Trump.

Reports indicate the UK is considering unlocking billions in frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine’s military efforts. Chancellor Rachel Reeves is allegedly redirecting funds initially earmarked for green investment to bolster defence, marking a first in military financing from frozen assets.

The confrontation at the White House, where Trump accused Zelenskyy of lacking gratitude for US aid and dismissed him before formal talks, has alarmed European leaders. They fear it could fracture Western unity and jeopardize peace efforts in Ukraine.

Despite the diplomatic rift, Zelenskyy sought to repair ties with the US, thanking Trump and Congress for their bipartisan support. However, Trump’s assertion that Zelenskyy was “gambling with world war three” led to a stalled proposal on mineral rights in exchange for American arms.

UK's royal welcome to Zelenskyy

In contrast to his frosty US reception, Zelenskyy was greeted with cheers in London. Starmer personally welcomed him outside Downing Street, embracing him before a crowd in a clear gesture of solidarity. Inside No. 10, Starmer reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to Ukraine, saying, “The people of the United Kingdom support you.”

During his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed Britain’s “full backing” for Ukraine, emphasizing its commitment amid growing uncertainty over US support following the previous day’s confrontation.

“You have full backing across the United Kingdom, and we stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Starmer declared.

He further noted that the cheers from crowds outside Downing Street reflected the British people’s “unwavering determination” to support Ukraine and uphold its sovereignty.

London defence summit

The summit will address ramping up European military aid and NATO’s strength as concerns grow over US disengagement. Leaders will also explore harsher economic measures against Russia, given expert warnings that its war economy may not last beyond a year.

At the London defence summit, Starmer will emphasize the need for European solidarity against Russian aggression. He called the moment a “turning point,” stressing the importance of collective security and a lasting peace based on Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Zelenskyy-King Charles meeting in 2023

Zelenskyy last met King Charles in February 2023, when the monarch assured him of the UK’s enduring support. During that visit, Zelenskyy had expressed deep gratitude, saying, “God bless Great Britain and long live the king.”

European leaders, alarmed by the widening US-EU divide, will meet Thursday to reassert their role in Ukraine peace efforts, insisting that Kyiv must be central to any negotiations—something Trump’s administration has been ambiguous about.

“There can be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine,” states a leaked EU summit draft. An EU diplomat emphasized the urgency, warning, “If this is not a wake-up call, I don’t know what is.”

