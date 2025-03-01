Trump's support crucial, Ukraine wants 'just peace': Zelenskyy after Oval Office showdown

Zelenskyy has reaffirmed his country's commitment to achieving a 'just and lasting peace' while stressing the importance of Donald Trump’s backing following their tense Oval Office meeting.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reaffirmed his country's commitment to achieving a 'just and lasting peace' while stressing the importance of Donald Trump’s backing following their tense Oval Office meeting. In a series of posts on X, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for US support but cautioned against a ceasefire without firm security guarantees.

Despite reports of a confrontational exchange, Zelenskyy described the US as Ukraine’s 'strategic partner' and acknowledged bipartisan Congressional support. "America's help has been vital in helping us survive," he said, adding, "We need to be honest and direct with each other to truly understand our shared goals."

Also read: Why Trump attacked Zelenskyy: Politics behind White House clash amid Russia-Ukraine war, Putin factor and more

Warning against a fragile ceasefire

Trump has pushed for negotiations to end the war, but Zelenskyy made it clear that Ukraine remains wary of temporary truces. "A ceasefire won’t work with Putin. He has broken ceasefires 25 times over the last ten years," he warned. Instead, he stressed that real peace must be built on security, justice, and human rights.

Zelenskyy asserted that Ukraine cannot afford to halt military efforts without concrete defense assurances. "We’ve been fighting for three years, and Ukrainians need to know that America is on our side," he said, urging the US to take a leading role in defining security guarantees.

Minerals deal in limbo

One of the key outcomes expected from the meeting was a minerals agreement, which was seen as a step toward securing American investment and strengthening bilateral ties. Zelenskyy confirmed Ukraine’s willingness to sign the deal but emphasized that "it’s not enough." Without long-term security commitments, he cautioned, any agreement would be insufficient to deter further Russian aggression.

'Russia is the enemy, that’s reality'

Rejecting any notion of softening Ukraine’s stance toward Moscow, Zelenskyy was blunt. "The Russians are killing us. Russia is the enemy, and that’s the reality we face," he said. He insisted that any future negotiations must come from a position of strength. "Peace can only come when we have security guarantees, when our army is strong, and when our partners are with us."

Urging a strong US stance

As Washington reevaluates its role in the conflict, Zelenskyy urged the U.S. to maintain a firm approach toward Putin. "It’s understandable that the U.S. might seek dialogue with Russia, but the U.S. has always spoken about ‘peace through strength.’ Together, we can take strong steps against Putin," he asserted.

Despite the diplomatic tensions, Zelenskyy struck a hopeful note, emphasizing Ukraine’s desire for "only strong relations with America." "The American people helped save our people. Humans and human rights come first. We’re truly thankful," he concluded.

Also read: Ukraine braces for future without US support after Trump confrontation, contemplates new European alliance

Latest Videos